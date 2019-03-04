If not for the occasional cold front speeding through the region, Southwest Floridians would be stuck living through an above-average heat streak for this time of year.
According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is expected to move through the region tonight and cool down the area until Thursday. The front should also bring some cloudy and rainy days throughout the week as well.
“Currently, we are running above average for this area,” said NWS Meteorologist Dustin Norman. “The normal highs around this time of year and area are 79 degrees. Being (consistently) in the mid-80s is several degrees above average.”
There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after 1 p.m. The partly sunny day should have a high near 78 degrees with a south, southwest wind at 7 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight’s forecast shows a 20 percent chance of showers, making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 66 degrees and a northwest wind at 6 to 8 mph.
A 30 percent chance of showers is expected for Tuesday, mainly before 1 p.m., which makes for a mostly cloudy day with a high near 74 degrees and a northwest wind at 6 to 11 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday night’s forecast shows a partly cloudy evening with a low around 50 degrees and a north wind at 10 to 13 mph.
Come midweek, area residents can expect a sunny day with a high near 67 degrees and a north wind at 10 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Wednesday Night should be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees and a northeast wind at 8 to 10 mph.
“This time of year, it’s hard to keep cold air around too long,” Norman said. “By Thursday, we are looking at mid-70s for highs and low 80s for Friday. It should be hot through the weekend.”
NWS reports Thursday to be a sunny day with a high near 73 and an east wind around 8 mph. Thursday Night should be mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.
Going into the weekend, Friday should be sunny with a high near 79 degrees. Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees. Saturday should be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.
“Rain chances stay pretty low until Sunday. There is a chance for some sea breeze showers and thunderstorms later on in the weekend,” Norman said.
