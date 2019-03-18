Get your umbrellas out; it’s going to be a wet couple of days to start out the week.
According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely through Wednesday.
“We should dry out by Wednesday and Thursday,” said NWS Meteorologist Tony Hurt.
Today, there is a 40 percent chance of showers, making for a cloudy day with a high near 70 degrees and a north-northeast wind of 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight’s forecast shows a 60 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. It should be a cloudy night with a low around 57 degrees and a north-northeast wind 11 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Showers are likely for Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of rain, mainly before 2 p.m., making for a cloudy afternoon with a high near 68 degrees and a north-northeast wind around 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.
There’s a 40 percent chance of rain for Tuesday night with a low around 58 degrees and a north-northeast wind of 11 to 14 mph.
Come midweek, there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. for Wednesday. The day should be partly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a northeast wind of 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. and a low around 56. A north, northeast wind should move through the region at 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a north, northwest wind around 7 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 54.
Going into the weekend, Southwest Florida residents are looking at a sunny Friday with a high near 78. Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 54.
Saturday should also be sunny with a high nearing 78 degrees.
