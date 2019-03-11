Careful on your drive to work this morning, patchy fog is in the forecast throughout Southwest Florida.
According to the National Weather Service, above-average highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy days are expected throughout the week.
“We have a pretty nice week of above normal temperatures,” said NWS Meteorologist John McMichael. “Normal for this time of year would usually be daytime highs of 80 degrees and lows around 59.”
This afternoon should have highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A light and variable wind is expected to be moving through the area turning west, southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for tonight with a low around 66 degrees and a north wind of 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast shows a mostly sunny day with a high near 84 degrees and a north, northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. An east-northeast wind should move through the region at 7 to 9 mph.
Come midweek, Wednesday should be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and an east-southeast wind of 9 to 14 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday night’s forecast shows partly cloudy skies with a low around 64 degrees and an east-southeast wind at 10 to 13 mph.
NWS reports a mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 84 degrees. A southeast wind of 9 to 11 mph is expected to move through the area with gusts as high as 18 mph.
That night should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Going into the weekend, Friday afternoon looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures should drop to around 65 degrees, making for a partly cloudy night.
“There is a slight chance of showers for Saturday afternoon,” McMichael said.
Saturday’s forecast shows a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, but an otherwise mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.
