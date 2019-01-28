Don’t put away your umbrella just yet. Sunday’s showers and cooler temperatures are still in the forecast going into the week in Southwest Florida.
According to the National Weather Service, low temperatures should be below average throughout the week as another cold front moves through the area Tuesday night.
“The next 24 hours we are looking at a lot of the same,” said NWS Meteorologist Dustin Norman. “We should dry out here by Tuesday, but temperatures will remain cool most of the week. We will be running below average in the low- to mid-40s (at night).”
There is a 30 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. today. The mostly sunny afternoon should have a high near 62 degrees. A north wind of 8 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph should move through the area.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees and a north-northeast wind of 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 65 degree. The forecast shows a light and variable wind moving through the area turning west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
A 20 percent chance of showers is expected for Tuesday night before 1 a.m. The partly cloudy night should have a low around 43 degrees with a west, southwest wind of 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Midweek, the weather forecast shows a mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 60 degrees and a north wind of 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees and a north-northeast wind around 8 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to be a mostly sunny day with a high near 68 degrees and an east-northeast wind around 9 mph. Thursday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 52.
“Highs should remain in the 60s up until Friday and will creep back to low- to mid-70s through the weekend,” Norman said.
Going into the weekend, there is a 30 percent chance of showers for Friday afternoon. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 73 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of showers for Friday night, making for a mostly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday’s forecast shows a partly sunny day with a high near 72.
