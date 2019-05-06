Keep your umbrellas close by this week, because the National Weather Service reports scattered showers and thunderstorms daily despite an otherwise mostly sunny week.
This morning is expected to be clear, but there is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast mainly after 2 p.m.
The afternoon should be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny later in the day with a high near 88 degrees and a calm wind turning west at 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Scattered showers are expected this evening with a 30 percent chance of rain, making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 70 degrees and a northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
For Tuesday, there is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., making for an otherwise sunny day with a high near 88 degrees. A light east wind should move through the region.
Going into Tuesday night, there is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. The night should be mostly clear with a low around 71 degrees and an east wind at 6 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday after 2 p.m. Despite the chance of storms, the day should be sunny with a high near 88 degrees and an east wind around 7 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into the evening before 8 p.m., making for a mostly clear night with a low around 71 degrees and a southeast wind around 6 mph.
NWS reports a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. for Thursday with a high near 87 degrees and an east, southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday night has a 30%chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. with a low around 72 degrees.
Going into the weekend, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday afternoon with a 30 percent chance of rain and a high near 87 degrees.
For Friday night, Southwest Florida residents can expect a 30 percent chance or rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 73.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday with a high near 87 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
