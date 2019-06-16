Keep your raincoats handy this week as showers and thunderstorms are expected daily in Southwest Florida, leading to highs in the mid-90s later in the week.
"Numerous afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected for the beginning of the week, turning into isolated to scattered showers by the end of week," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jennifer Hubbard.
Hubbard said residents should practice basic weather safety.
"If you can hear thunder, you are close to enough get struck by lighting so get indoors," Hubbard said.
Expect rainfall to peter out through the week.
"There is a general weather pattern currently in an east, southeast wind pattern," Hubbard said. "Winds should be shifting westerly by end of the week so the change in temperatures and rainfall is due to that change."
MONDAY: 60 percent chance of thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Cloudy skies are expected with a high near 85 and an east wind of 5 to 7 mph becoming south, southeast in the afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms are in the evening forecast before 8 p.m, making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 74.
TUESDAY: 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 86 degrees and a west, southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. For Tuesday night, area residents can expect partly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 75 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, making for a mostly sunny afternoon with a high near 87 degrees and a west, southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 76 degrees and a southwest wind of 3 to 8 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 89 and a southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 76 degrees.
FRIDAY: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon should be sunny otherwise with a near 90 degrees. Friday night's forecast shows a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The night skies should be mostly clear with a low around 76 degrees.
SATURDAY: 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 92 degrees.
