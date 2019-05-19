Stay hydrated this weekend if you're celebrating Memorial Day weekend outdoors in Southwest Florida; it's going to be a hot one.
According to the National Weather Service, highs for the weekend are expected to get into the mid-90s.
"It doesn’t sound like much − only a few degrees higher than the rest of the week − but it will make a difference," said NWS Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley. "Heat like this can be dangerous. If you have memorial day plans, don't have your outdoor activities in the middle of the afternoon."
Despite a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, the week is expected to be dry for the most part.
"There is a lot of dry air over us and that will continue through the week and weekend," Shiveley said.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected after 2 p.m. today. It should be an otherwise sunny with a high near 89 degrees with a light east wind moving through the area.
There is a 30 percent chance the afternoon's showers and storms should continue into the evening, mainly before 8 p.m. It should be a mostly clear night with a low around 72 degrees.
A light and variable wind is expected, turning east, southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday should be a sunny day with a high near 89 degrees and a light east wind.
Forecasts shows a mostly clear night with a low around 72 degrees and a northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Come Wednesday, a high near 91 degrees is expected, making for a sunny day with an east wind of 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 72 degrees and an east wind of 8 to 10 mph.
NWS reports a sunny Thursday with a high near 93 degrees and an east wind of 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 71 degrees, making for a breezy night.
Friday is expected to be a sunny day with a high of 93 degrees with lows around 72 degrees for a mostly clear night.
The forecast for Saturday shows another sunny day with highs reaching 94 degrees.
