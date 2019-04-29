Despite highs reaching the low 90s, there shouldn’t be anything surprising when it comes to weather this week in Southwest Florida.
“There’s nothing major at this time coming through,” said Meteorologist Richard Rude of the National Weather Service. “We are looking at typical early summer, late spring weather this week.”
Today should be cloudy through mid-morning, gradually clearing by the afternoon with a high near 90 degrees and an east wind of 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 69 degrees and an east wind of 7 to 10 mph.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers for Tuesday after 2 p.m. Otherwise the day should be sunny with a high near 87 degrees and an east wind of 7 to 11 mph.
For Tuesday night, there is a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m., making for a mostly clear with a low around 70 degrees and an east wind of 8 to 11 mph.
A sunny Wednesday is in the forecast with a high near 87 degrees and an east wind of 8 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph.
That night should be mostly clear with a low around 70 degrees and an east wind of 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph.
NWS reports a rainy Thursday to off-set the sunny week.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. on Thursday, making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 85 degrees and an east wind of 8 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday night’s forecast shows a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Thursday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
Going into the weekend, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday, making for a partly sunny day with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night, there is a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p,m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
The chance of showers should decline going into Saturday with only a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. The day, otherwise should be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.