Patchy fog and highs in the 80s are expected to round out the last day of 2018. But for New Year’s Eve night and New Year’s Day, clear skies are in the weather forecast for Southwest Florida.
According to the National Weather Service, patchy fog can be expected before 10 a.m. this morning. Otherwise, the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. An east-southeast wind should move through the area at 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees and a south wind around at 6 mph turning light and variable.
“Normally, highs should be around 75 this time of year,” said NWS Meteorologist John McMichael. “Right now, temperatures are about 10 degrees above that. We are 10 to 15 degrees above normal until Thursday, then a cool front should be coming through.”
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for New Year’s Day with a high near 81 degrees and an east, southeast wind at 5 to 7 mph turning south, southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. A west wind around 5 mph is expected to move through the area turning light and variable in the evening.
Come midweek, skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a light and variable wind turning south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. A southwest wind is should move through the area around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
NWS reports a 20 percent chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. for Thursday. Highs should near 79 degrees with a south wind at 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms should continue into the evening with a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.
Friday’s forecast shows a 20 percent chance of showers, making up for a partly sunny day with a high near 72 degrees. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.
Going into the weekend, Southwest Florida residents can expect a sunny Saturday with a high near 72 degrees.
