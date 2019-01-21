Don’t forget to bring a jacket if you’re joining any outdoor activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
According to the National Weather Service, lows are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s in the early morning with highs around 64 degrees this afternoon.
“It should gradually warm up throughout the week,” said Wynn. “The next chance of rain should come through late Wednesday night and go through Friday. That will bring in another cold front.”
Today’s forecast shows a sunny with a high near 65 degrees and wind chill values as low as 34 early in the morning. A northeast wind around 9 mph is also expected to move through the region.
Area residents can expect mostly clear skies for tonight with a low around 49 degrees and a northeast wind of 8 to 10 mph.
Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday with a high near 73 degrees. It should be a breezy afternoon with an east wind of 8 to 15 mph with gusts as 24 mph.
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 59 degrees and an east wind of 9 to 13 mph.
A 30 percent chance of showers is expected for Wednesday after 1 p.m., making for a partly sunny day with a high near 80 degrees. It should be a breezy afternoon with a south-southeast wind of 9 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday night’s forecast shows a 50 percent chance of showers. The mostly cloudy night should have a low around 66 degrees making for breezy evening with a south southeast wind 13 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
NWS reports showers to be likely for Thursday before 1 p.m. The cloudy day has a 70 percent chance of rain with a high near 74 degrees and south wind around 13 mph turning west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
The afternoons showers could continue into Thursday night with a 30 percent chance before 1 a.m. and a low around 52 degrees.
Cooler temps return going into the weekend with a mostly sunny day in the forecast for Friday and a high near 65 degrees. Friday night should be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 64 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.