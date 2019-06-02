Stay hydrated this afternoon in Southwest Florida.
Today’s heat index could reach as high as 99 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Area residents could get some relief from the heat as afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected daily throughout the week.
“We have a westerly flow in the area that will produce showers and storms earlier in the day and progress east through Charlotte County in the afternoon,” said NWS Meteorologist Rodney Wynn. “So, starting around between noon and 2 p.m. there should be showers and then later in the afternoon everything should be to the east of the county.”
Today is expected to be sunny with a high near 94 degrees and a heat index value as high as 99. A calm wind is expected to move through the area, turning west at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
A mostly clear night is expected this evening with a low around 72 degrees and a west-northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
There is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, mainly after 2 p.m. The day should be mostly sunny, otherwise, and hot with a high near 95 degrees and a light, variable wind.
Those storms should continue into the evening before 8 p.m., potentially continuing throughout the night until 2 a.m. with lows should be around 73 degrees.
Come midweek, a 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected after 2 p.m., making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 92 degrees.
More showers and storms expected for Wednesday night before 8 p.m. at a 30 percent chance with a low around 73 degrees.
NWS reports a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The mostly sunny day should have a high near 92 degrees and a southeast wind around 6 mph.
The afternoon’s storms should continue before 8 p.m. at 30 percent with isolated showers to follow. Lows that night should be around around 76 degrees.
On Friday, area residents can expect a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, making for a partly sunny day with a high near 93 degrees.
More storms are in the forecast that night with a 30 percent chance, making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 73 degrees.
Going into the weekend, there is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms with a high near 92 degrees.
