Get your umbrellas ready. A hot and rainy week can be expected in Southwest Florida.
But with those showers should come a couple of cold fronts − mid-week and over the weekend − to balance out the heat, according to the National Weather Service.
“Above normal temps can be expected for today with highs in the mid-80s,” said Andrew McKaughan, NWS meteorologist. “A frontal boundary should come through Tuesday into Wednesday that will bring scattered rain and slightly cooler air.”
A 20 percent chance of showers is expected for this afternoon after 1 p.m. The party sunny day should have a high near 83 degrees with an east wind of 5 to 9 mph turning south in the afternoon.
Those showers should continue into the evening with a 20 percent chance in the forecast before 1 a.m. The partly cloudy night is expected to have a low around 66 degrees with a southeast wind around 6 mph.
NWS reports a 40 percent chance of showers for Tuesday, making for a partly sunny afternoon with a high near 84 degrees. A southeast wind is expected to move through the area at 7 to 14 mph turning southwest in the afternoon. Potential wind gusts could reach as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers mainly before 1 a.m and a low around 63 degrees. A west-southwest wind is expected at 5 to 8 mph turning north after midnight.
Come mid-week, forecasts show a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., making for a mostly cloudy afternoon with a high near 72 degrees. A north-northeast wind should move through the area at 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees with a northeast wind around 9 mph.
“Behind that (first front) it should start to warm back up again on Thursday and Friday into the weekend,” McKaughan said. “Then another front on Saturday is expected to cool us down again with rain chances for the weekend.”
NWS reports a partly sunny Thursday with a high near 78 degrees and an east-southeast wind of 8 to mph.
Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Going into the weekend, there is a 20 percent chance of showers forecast for Friday, making for a breezy, partly sunny day with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.
That chance increases for Saturday, up to 30 percent for a chance of showers. Otherwise, Saturday should be partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees.
