Be careful what time you choose to barbecue today. The afternoon is going to be hot and sunny with high temperatures in the mid-90s and not many clouds for relief.
"The first couple days of the week we will see continued hot conditions with highs in mid-90s along the coast and the interior counties," said Tony Hurtz, National Weather Service meteorologist. "Later in the week, there should be a slight chance of rainfall."
NWS expects today to be sunny with a high around 92 degrees and a calm wind turning east at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 72 and a southeast wind of 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday's weather should look similar to Monday with a forecast showing a sunny day with a high near 93 degrees and a southeast wind of 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 72 and a southeast of wind 6 to 9 mph.
Come midweek, Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a southeast wind of 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees and a southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
"By Thursday, there should be some increasing clouds and a chance of rainfall … 20 percent or so," Hurtz said. "With the increased clouds and rain, temperatures won’t be quite as warm, so around the low 90s in most areas."
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast at a 20 percent chance for Thursday after 2 p.m. Otherwise it should be a sunny afternoon with a high near 91 degrees with a southeast wind around 7 mph.
Thursday night, Southwest Florida residents can expect a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., making for a partly cloudy night with a low around 75.
Going into the weekend, there is a 20 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue into Friday night with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and a low around 75 degrees.
On Saturday, local residents can expect a 20 percent chance of precipitation with Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.
