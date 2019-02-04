It might be time to finally put away those winter coats in Southwest Florida.
Despite some patchy fog this morning, the National Weather Service reports a drier week with mostly sunny days, highs in the upper 70s, lower 80s and no major cold fronts in the foreseeable future.
“This week looks like dry conditions in the area with a slow, gradual warming trend in temperature,” said NWS Meteorologist Tony Hurt. “No real weather hazards for the week and pretty fair conditions.”
This morning, expect patches of fog before 8 a.m. The afternoon should be mostly sunny with a low around 59 degrees and a north, northwest wind of 3 to 6 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for this evening with a low around 56 degrees. A northwest wind around 5 mph is expected to move through the region turning light and variable after midnight.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees with a northeast wind of 3 to 5 mph.
A mostly clear night is expected for Tuesday night with a low around 56 degrees. A light and variable wind is expected, turning north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Come Wednesday, more sunny days are in the works with a high near 79 degrees and an east wind of 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees. An east wind should move through the area around 6 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to be a sunny day with a high near 80 degrees. An east-southeast wind is expected to move through the region at 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.
Friday’s should be the hottest day for the week with a high of 81 degrees. It should be a sunny afternoon with a partly cloudy evening. The low should be around 62 degrees.
Saturday afternoon is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 80 degrees.
