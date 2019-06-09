Don’t forget your umbrellas today in Southwest Florida; whether it be for sun or storm, shade might be needed.
According to the National Weather Service, numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected today and throughout the week, coupled with highs in the lows 90s and the humidity pushing near 80%.
“We are looking at highs around the 90s each day,” said NWS Meteorologist John McMicheal. “The likelihood of rain, storms and showers are daily.”
Today, showers and thunderstorms can be expected with a chance of 80% with the humidity percentage in the high 70s. NWS reports a high near 86 degrees with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts can be expected between a quarter and half of an inch.
Come tonight, showers remain likely with a chance of thunderstorms at 60% before 8 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected later in the night, mainly after 2 a.m. The partly cloudy night should have a low around 76 degrees with a southwest wind of 3 to 8 mph.
Tuesday doesn’t look much better — scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected at 50%, making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 86 degrees and a southwest wind of 6 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night’s chance of showers and storms should drop down to 30% for the area with a low around 77 degrees and a west, southwest wind of 5 to 9 mph.
When Wednesday comes, Southwest Florida residents can expect a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a southwest wind of 6 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday’s afternoon’s showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue before 8 p.m. with a 60% chance, creating scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 77 degrees with a west, southwest wind of 5 to 8 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to have a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, making for a partly sunny day with a high near 87 degrees and a southwest wind fo 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 76 degrees.
Going into the weekend, there is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area for Friday afternoon, making for mostly cloudy skies with a high near 88 degrees.
Friday night, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 76 degrees.
Saturday afternoon’s forecast shows a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, making for a partly sunny day with a high near 87 degrees.
