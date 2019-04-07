In what should feel like a summer weather preview this week in Southwest Florida, area residents can expect hotter temperatures and off-and-on rain and thunderstorms throughout the week.  

"It's going to be hot," said Dustin Norman, National Weather Service meteorologist. "Highs should be in the mid- to upper-80s throughout the week. Tuesday looks to have an approaching front with a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms."

For today, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Otherwise, today should be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 87 and an East-Southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected for tonight with a low around 70 degrees.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms moving through the area on Tuesday with a high around 80 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 7 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67 degrees.

For Wednesday, area residents should see weather conditions improving with only a 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m., making for a mostly sunny day with a high near 83 degrees.

Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

NWS reports a sunny Thursday with a high near 84 degrees and an overnight low around 66 degrees.

Going into the weekend, sunny skies can be expected for Friday with a high near 85 degrees and low around 66 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms that evening.

Forecasts show a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, it should be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.

