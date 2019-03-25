It’s a good week of weather for baseball in Southwest Florida, marking the end of Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and the start of regular season on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, it should be a mostly sunny week with cooler highs and no rain in sight.
“There’s not too much going on this week,” said NWS meteorologist Paul Close. “There is a dry front coming through mid-week that should cool us down for a couple days. That will bring some clouds through but no rain.”
Today should be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a light and variable wind around 6 mph that should turn west in the afternoon. The forecast shows mostly clear skies for tonight with a low around 60 degrees and a north, northwest wind of 5 to 8 mph.
A sunny Tuesday can be expected with a high near 81 degrees and a northwest wind of 5 to 11 mph. Tuesday night should be mostly clear with a west, northwest wind of 8 to 10 mph.
Come Wednesday, things should get a little more interesting with wind gusts as high as 22 mph, making for a breezy day as a north wind moves through the area at 9 to 15 mph. High temperatures are expected to only reach 76 degrees.
That night should be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees. Wednesday night should still be breezy with a north-northeast wind of 13 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to be a sunny day with a high near 77 degrees and a north-northeast wind of 11 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 54 degrees.
Temperatures should start getting back to normal for this time of year on Friday, making for a sunny day and a high near 80 degrees. That night should be mostly clear with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday is also expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees.
