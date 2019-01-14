With reports of heavy snow, winter storms and freezing rain affecting areas north and northwest of the state, it’s nice when Florida lives up to its name, the Sunshine State — and this week is no different.
Clear skies and highs in the upper 60s, lower 70s, are in the forecast for the week in Southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
“Mostly sunny skies and no rain (is expected) starting Monday,” said NWS Meteorologist Richard Rude.
“That should continue through the end of the week,” said Rude. “Highs will start around the low 70s and dip to the upper 60s midweek. Temps should warm back up by the end of the week to the lower 70s.”
Today’s forecast shows partly sunny skies turning sunny throughout the day with a high near 72 and a north, northwest wind of 7 to 9 mph.
Temperatures should drop to a low around 48 degrees tonight for a mostly clear evening with a north wind at 7 to 9 mph.
Sunny skies are expected for Tuesday morning and afternoon with a high near 69 and a north wind around 8 mph. Tuesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees and a north, northeast wind of 6 to 8 mph.
Come midweek, skies should remain clear and sunny with a high near 68 degrees and north, northeast wind around 7 mph. Wednesday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees and a north, northeast wind around 7 mph.
NWS reports Thursday to be a sunny day with a high nearing 72 degrees and a north, northeast wind around 7 mph. Thursday night should be mostly clear with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday morning and afternoon are expected to be sunny with a high near 76 degrees. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.
Going into the weekend, a 20 percent chance of showers is in the forecast, otherwise, the day should be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees.
