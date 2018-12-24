It was nice while it lasted.
Just in time for Christmas, Southwest Florida’s “winter” temperatures are expected to rise for what’s left of December.
According to the National Weather Service, high temps will be warming up throughout the week with Christmas day highs in the mid-70s and a mostly sunny.
“It should make for a nice Christmas for everybody,” said NWS Meteorologist Dustin Norman. “Hopefully the warmer weather doesn’t stay for long but for the next 10 days, a little warmer and above-average temperatures can be expected.”
Christmas Eve should be sunny with highs nearing 71 degrees and a northeast wind at 5 to 8 mph. Christmas Eve night should be partly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees and a northeast wind around 7 mph.
Christmas day should be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. An east, northeast wind is expected to move through the area at 7 to 10 mph. Tuesday night should remain mostly clear with a low around 58 and northeast wind around 8 mph.
Mostly sunny skies are expected to continue going into Wednesday with a high near 79 degrees. An east wind of 8 to 11 mph is expected to move through the area. Wednesday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees and an east wind of 9 to 11 mph.
“By Thursday,” said Norman, “we will start to get chance of rain with showers in the afternoon, and it will be around 80 degrees in the afternoon, which is warmer than what we’ve seen recently.”
A 40 percent chance of showers is expected after 1 p.m. for Thursday. The mostly cloudy should have a high near 80 degrees. There is a chance that it will be a breezy day with an east-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 28 mph. Thursday night’s forecast shows a mostly cloudy night with a low around 68 degrees.
“Last week’s storms and wind was more exceptional (than normal) for sure,” said Norman. “We’re not looking at anything like that for this upcoming weekend.”
Going into the weekend, there is a 20 percent chance of showers in the forecast for Friday afternoon. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 82 degrees. Friday night’s forecast also shows a 20 percent chance of showers making for a mostly cloudy night with a low around 66 degrees.
Saturday should be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and a high near 82 degrees.
