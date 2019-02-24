A "weak cold front" is expected to move through Southwest Florida early in the week, bringing chances of rain and slightly cooler temperatures in the region.
According to the National Weather Service, highs are expected to be in the high 70s, low 80s through Thursday.
“We’ve been running in mid- to upper-80s,” said Meteorologist Rick Davis. “The cold front should move through (Sunday) night. It’s expected to stall out south of us which will bring in 20 to 40 percent chances of rain through the week.”
Today should be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. An east-northeast wind should move through the area at 10 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.
A mostly cloudy evening is in the forecast for tonight with a low around 64 degrees. An east-northeast wind is expected at 8 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Showers are likely for Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of precipitation, mainly after 1 p.m. The mostly cloudy day should have a high near 79 degrees with an east wind of 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday night’s forecast shows a 50 percent chance of showers, making for a cloudy night with a low around 65 and an east-northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Come midweek, there is a 50 percent chance of showers mainly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Cloudy skies are expected with a high near 79 degrees and an east wind around 6 mph turning south-southeast in the afternoon.
For Wednesday night, a 20 percent chance of showers is expected before 1 a.m. The night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. A south wind around 5 mph should move through the area turning light and variable in the evening.
NWS reports a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. for Thursday, making for a partly sunny day with a high near 80 degrees. A light and variable wind is expected for the area turning west-southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.
Going into the weekend, a 20 percent chance of showers is expected for Friday making for a partly sunny day with a high near 80 degrees. Friday night should be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and a low around 62 degrees.
Skies should be mostly clear for Saturday afternoon with a high near 80 degrees.
