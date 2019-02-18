Beyoncé, Winn-Dixie and Charlotte County all have the same problem.
Their websites discriminate against disabled people and need to be fixed, according to lawsuits filed against them and thousands of other businesses and government entities across the country.
People who are visually impaired aren’t given equal access to information, because their screen readers that dictate content don’t work with the websites.
Information displayed on the sites can be in PDF documents, and other digital elements that don’t work with screen readers.
So people with disabilities are missing out on information about coupons, refilling prescriptions, merchandise for sale, and government operations — information that everyone else gets to see, litigation claims.
That leaves people like Juan Carlos Gil, a blind man from Miami, feeling excluded.
Gil has sued Charlotte County, Winn-Dixie and dozens of other local governments and businesses through Miami-based attorney, Scott Dinin, citing violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
And he’s not alone.
There’s been an explosion of this kind of litigation during just the past year.
According to the lawfirm Seyfarth Shaw, website accessibility lawsuits across the country last year nearly tripled.
There were 814 of these cases in 2017, which ballooned 177 percent last year, to 2,258.
Florida now ranks third nationwide under California and New York for these lawsuits.
Charlotte County sued
Gil’s lawsuit against Charlotte County over website accessibility was filed last month.
But it actually started with a letter a few months earlier.
Gil wrote: “Dear Charlotte County.... I am legally blind, so I depend on a screen reader to help me understand electronic documents. My screen reader would not work with your electronic documents.”
Gil went on to ask Charlotte County to make its budget documents spanning recent years available online so screen readers can read them. He added: “So I don’t have to take the steps to ask for each document in a mail request.”
A few weeks later, Charlotte County’s ADA Coordinator David Lyles sent Gil a letter back. It said the county is “committed to making its electronic content accessible to individuals with disabilities,” according to court documents.
The letter said the county was redesigning its website.
“The redesigned website will, among other things, provide for the posting of all new documents in machine readable format... This will enable people with disabilities, including those with blindness and low vision, to access website content going forward.”
But a few months passed and the website remained the same.
So, Gil sued on Jan. 24. The litigation says that Gil is also confined to a wheelchair and has cerebral palsy. He is “an advocate for the rights of blind and wheelchair bound disabled individuals.” He travels for athletics and conferences involving disability rights.
A response from the county is not yet filed in federal court. But the letter from Lyles says “states and local governments have flexibility in how to comply with the ADA’s general requirements of nondiscrimination and effective communication.”
The county’s redesign is in “voluntary compliance with WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.0 AA standards,” according to the letter.
WCAG, which is produced by a consortium of private individuals, is the industry standard for website accessibility. There is no federal organization that mandates the particulars of website accessibility, court records show.
Charlotte County’s website has not been redesigned yet.
The county is waiting for a proposal to be submitted for that, according to Charlotte County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
Lyles’ letter filed in court states the county’s website overhaul is expected to be complete and operational on or before the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Cost to redesign the site is also not known, but should be when the proposal is submitted, Gleason said.
As far as the decision to redesign the site, Gleason said “there was no official decision, such as a county commission vote. This is an administration initiative to update the website to improve its appearance and functionality.”
Overall, Charlotte County got just two requests in the past two years related to document access with screen readers, he said.
Sarasota County, others redesigning
“What’s best for ADA is best for all,” said Jamie Carson, Sarasota County communications manager. “We’re constantly striving to improve.”
Sarasota County is in the process of making its website more accessible. To that end, county staff are wearing different hats, and they’re hiring for a new position.
Though Sarasota County hasn’t been sued over content being incompatible with screen readers, it did face litigation last year over closed captioning on videos.
The county’s 2019 Strategic Plan now includes: “Automated closed captioning equipment” and “SCGov (website) ADA compliance”.
The closed captioning project was happening before the county was sued, though, Carson noted.
A nearly identical lawsuit over closed captioning was filed against Charlotte County last year by the same deaf individual who in court records is described as an advocate for the disabled, Eddie I. Sierra.
Both closed caption lawsuits were dismissed a few months after they were filed with both sides bearing their own attorney costs, court records show.
Closed captioning can also be turned on through Youtube or Facebook, but it’s not always a perfect match. Sometimes, translations can make little sense.
Sarasota County is in the process now of going back through its archives online and applying closed captioning. Equipment for closed captioning costs in the tens of thousands, Sarasota County officials said.
Sarasota County also hopes to have a new tool in mid-spring to allow access to pdfs involving screen readers.
“We want to be as transparent as we can,” said Carson.
With all the efforts to improve access to its digital elements, Sarasota County officials said there is a big awakening going on, and ultimately the improvements are useful to everyone.
Sarasota County has received help through the Southeast ADA Center, which offers free training to governments and businesses.
Marsha Schwanke is one of the center’s experts on web accessibility, and helps non-disabled people understand what they often don’t see.
“If your web page has several ‘click here’ links, what someone using a screen reader will hear is ‘click here, click here’ and they have no idea where the ‘click here’ links will take them. Instead of ambiguous links, a link should describe where it’s taking you. For example, a link could be ‘more publications’ or ‘continue to topic four.’ Try reading the link by itself. Can you make sense of where the link will take you or what information you will find after selecting the link? If not, make a change.”
Despite the surge in lawsuits, it shouldn’t be fear prompting change, Schwanke said.
“An accessible website provides equal opportunity for everyone to learn and communicate,” she said.
Winn-Dixie, Beyoncé and beyond
Last year, a federal judge in Miami ruled in favor of Juan Gil in the Winn-Dixie case over website accessibility under the ADA.
It has been referred to as a landmark decision on the issue.
U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. wrote that “Winn-Dixie’s website is inaccessible to visually impaired individuals who must use screen reader software... Winn-Dixie has violated the ADA because the inaccessibility of its website has denied Gil the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodations that Winn-Dixie offers to its sighted customers.”
It was estimated the company might need to spend upwards of $250,000 to make its site accessible to visually impaired people, according to the ruling. The company appealed.
Then, last month, a blind woman in New York sued Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment. According to news reports, the suit alleges that Beyonce.com violates the ADA because it doesn’t use technology that allows visually impaired individuals to use the site with screen readers to buy merchandise or get information.
A response has not yet been filed.
Another high-profile case was decided last month against Domino’s Pizza. A federal court ordered the company must make its website and mobile app accessible to blind people using screen-reading software so they too can order pizzas online, according to news reports.
Other county and city governments throughout Florida are also making changes online after lawsuits were filed against them.
For example, Manatee County recently settled a lawsuit filed by the same attorney, Scott Dinin, involved in the latest open lawsuit against Charlotte County.
Manatee paid $16,000 as part of a settlement in that federal lawsuit filed by a disabled resident who couldn’t access web content because Manatee County’s website would not integrate with his screen reader, according to news reports.
That settlement prompted the city of Bradenton Beach to shut down its website until it could come into ADA compliance, news reports show.
Then this month, Flagler County commissioners approved a settlement of more than $15,000 in a lawsuit involving content that’s inaccessible with screen readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.