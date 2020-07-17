The Florida Department of Health reported 11,466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 327,241.
In the past week, 21 more people with coronavirus were hospitalized in Charlotte County and 46 additional people in Sarasota County have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
As the number of cases rises and ICU beds are filling up, local hospitals are preparing to mitigate the issue.
“We are hiring nurses and continue to recruit both locally and nationally,” said Alexandria Benjamin, spokesperson for Fawcett Memorial Hospital. “We are doing a number of things to address possible capacity issues as the number of COVID cases continues to rise, including hiring caregivers.”
Bayfront Health, which has hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, is also hiring more staff.
“We closely monitor our staffing regularly,” said Bevin Holzschuh, spokesman for Bayfront Health. “Although the forecast is uncertain as to when — and if — tourist season will begin again this November, we want to be prepared to support and protect the number of patients that may be in our care and in our community.”
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday:
Florida
Total cases: 327,241 (+83,090 since July 10)
Deaths: 4,805 (+703 since July 10)
Total hospitalized: 20,191 (+2,589 since July 10)
Charlotte County
Total cases: 1,342 (+294 since July 10)
Deaths: 80 (+2 since July 10)
Total hospitalized: 185 (+21 since July 10)
Sarasota County
Total cases: 3,880 (+1,332 since July 10)
Deaths: 100 (no change since July 10)
Total hospitalized: 281 (+46 since July 10)
DeSoto County
Total cases: 1,045 (+236 since July 10)
Deaths: 13 (+2 since July 10)
Total hospitalized: 87 (+8 since July 10)
Lee County
Total cases: 12,043 (+3,469 since July 10)
Deaths: 232 (+53 since July 10)
Total hospitalized: 773 (+77 since July 10)
