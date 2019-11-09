CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Addison, John Paul v. Addison, Danette Kay
Anderson Le Clerc, Lori V. Le Clerc, Urbain Aldeo Jr.
Aspiolea, Penny L v. Aspiolea, John M
Christies, Jeanette Marie Odom v. Christies, Carlos Cesar Sr
Chrysler, Mark Elliott v. Chrysler, Leyah
Covert, Pamla v. Covert, Fredrick
Derricotte, Yvonne v. Derricotte, Walter
Fabiano, Anthony Rocco v. Fabiano, Carole Lynn
Gemmell, Troy v. Benfield, Hollie
Griffin, Jayne E v. Hanna, Raymond M
Hinga, Dirk Paul v. Hinga, Kathy Lee
Jelley, Samantha Erin v. Jelley, Michael
King, Nikki L v. King, Chad J
Martinez, Maria Auxiliadora v. Villon Vera, Edison Elfidio
May, Michelle Tucker v. May, Ethan
Mcelveen, Annelisa A v. Mcelveen, Joseph A
Pritchett, Patricia v. Pritchett, Patrick E
Reyes, Stormi v. Reyes, Randy
Rittinger, Danielle v. Rittinger, Kyle
Scudera, Jamie v. Scudera, Carmen Iii
Shine, Ryan v. Peters, Sylvia
Thomsen, Eric v. Thomsen, Melanie
Wyndham, Sarah v. Wyndham, Paris
CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Johnston, Gareth Edmund, Belfast, UK and Holmes, Anna Clare Catriona, Belfast, UK
Landers, Hilary Marie, Houston, Texasm and Fankhouser, James Oliver, Houston, Texas
Spittler, Clayton Thomas, Port Charlotte, and Nason, Amy Joanne, Port Charlotte
De La Porte, David Lowell, Cape Coral, and Malafarina, Marian, North Port
Bates, Judith Eileen, Rotonda West, and Borges, Robert John, Rotonda West
Price, Corey Matthew, North Port and Bellamy, Melanie Ann, Port Charlotte
Taylor, Linda Cheryl, Punta Gorda, and Joshua Wade, Punta Gorda
Leslie, Justin Donald, Port Charlotte, and Riley, Jestine Ann, Port Charlotte
Kemp, Tanya Renee, Punta Gorda, and Jaruckik, David, Punta Gorda
Caprario, Kelley Marie, North Port, and Bennett, Joe Carlton, North Port
Wolcott, William Scott, Punta Gorda, and Meredith, Karen Elizabeth, Punta Gorda
Gonzalez , Jose Ernesto, Punta Gorda, and Gamble, Desiree Josette Marie, Punta Gorda
Campbell, Jacklyn Denise, Port Charlotte, and Mcroy, Antwan Deanthony, Lakeland
Rodrigue, Jean Roch, Port Charlotte, and Moshier, Rosemary Ann, Port Charlotte
Kryzanski, Christina Margaret, Englewood, and Jenkins, Frederick Randolph, Englewood
Kelley, Richard Terrence, Punta Gorda, and Lewis-Tison, Kimberly Rene, Punta Gorda
Marcano, Angel Isidro, Port Charlotte, and Gutierrez, Marcano, Vilmarie, Port Charlotte
Murphy, Melissa Ann, North Port, and Barreto, Keith Louis, North Port
Mccalla, Rohan Mark, Port Charlotte, and Williams, Shona Natasha, Port Charlotte
Prummell, Catelynn Holly, Rotonda West, and Di Piazza, Pietro, Rotonda West
Source: Charlotte County Court Clerk’s Office
