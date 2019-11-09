CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Addison, John Paul v. Addison, Danette Kay

Anderson Le Clerc, Lori V. Le Clerc, Urbain Aldeo Jr.

Aspiolea, Penny L v. Aspiolea, John M

Christies, Jeanette Marie Odom v. Christies, Carlos Cesar Sr

Chrysler, Mark Elliott v. Chrysler, Leyah

Covert, Pamla v. Covert, Fredrick

Derricotte, Yvonne v. Derricotte, Walter

Fabiano, Anthony Rocco v. Fabiano, Carole Lynn

Gemmell, Troy v. Benfield, Hollie

Griffin, Jayne E v. Hanna, Raymond M

Hinga, Dirk Paul v. Hinga, Kathy Lee

Jelley, Samantha Erin v. Jelley, Michael

King, Nikki L v. King, Chad J

Martinez, Maria Auxiliadora v. Villon Vera, Edison Elfidio

May, Michelle Tucker v. May, Ethan

Mcelveen, Annelisa A v. Mcelveen, Joseph A

Pritchett, Patricia v. Pritchett, Patrick E

Reyes, Stormi v. Reyes, Randy

Rittinger, Danielle v. Rittinger, Kyle

Scudera, Jamie v. Scudera, Carmen Iii

Shine, Ryan v. Peters, Sylvia

Thomsen, Eric v. Thomsen, Melanie

Wyndham, Sarah v. Wyndham, Paris

CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Johnston, Gareth Edmund, Belfast, UK and Holmes, Anna Clare Catriona, Belfast, UK

Landers, Hilary Marie, Houston, Texasm and Fankhouser, James Oliver, Houston, Texas

Spittler, Clayton Thomas, Port Charlotte, and Nason, Amy Joanne, Port Charlotte

De La Porte, David Lowell, Cape Coral, and Malafarina, Marian, North Port

Bates, Judith Eileen, Rotonda West, and Borges, Robert John, Rotonda West

Price, Corey Matthew, North Port and Bellamy, Melanie Ann, Port Charlotte

Taylor, Linda Cheryl, Punta Gorda, and Joshua Wade, Punta Gorda

Leslie, Justin Donald, Port Charlotte, and Riley, Jestine Ann, Port Charlotte

Kemp, Tanya Renee, Punta Gorda, and Jaruckik, David, Punta Gorda

Caprario, Kelley Marie, North Port, and Bennett, Joe Carlton, North Port

Wolcott, William Scott, Punta Gorda, and Meredith, Karen Elizabeth, Punta Gorda

Gonzalez , Jose Ernesto, Punta Gorda, and Gamble, Desiree Josette Marie, Punta Gorda

Campbell, Jacklyn Denise, Port Charlotte, and Mcroy, Antwan Deanthony, Lakeland

Rodrigue, Jean Roch, Port Charlotte, and Moshier, Rosemary Ann, Port Charlotte

Kryzanski, Christina Margaret, Englewood, and Jenkins, Frederick Randolph, Englewood

Kelley, Richard Terrence, Punta Gorda, and Lewis-Tison, Kimberly Rene, Punta Gorda

Marcano, Angel Isidro, Port Charlotte, and Gutierrez, Marcano, Vilmarie, Port Charlotte

Murphy, Melissa Ann, North Port, and Barreto, Keith Louis, North Port

Mccalla, Rohan Mark, Port Charlotte, and Williams, Shona Natasha, Port Charlotte

Prummell, Catelynn Holly, Rotonda West, and Di Piazza, Pietro, Rotonda West

Source: Charlotte County Court Clerk’s Office

