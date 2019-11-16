CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Blackmore, Kimberly M V. Blackmore, Sean J

Caldwell, Chelsea V. Caldwell, Tyler

Cetoute, Sherlie V. Vil, Emmanuel Anderson

Colon, Urayoan Diaz V. Colon, Shakira Marge

Conwell, Vanessa D V. Conwell, Joshua A

Daley, Brandie K V. Daley, Shannon J

Dickinson, Helen V. Dickinson, Kenneth Arthur 3

Eaddy, Chaya V. Eaddy, Quincy

Goudette-Alexis, Aliette A V. Goudette, Desil

Grebe, Maria V. Oquendo, William

Harrington, James Edward V. Harrington, Amy

Johnson, Floyd David Jr V. Johnson, Kathy Rocco

Johnson, Marjory Freda V. Johnson, Walter Iii

Keener, Jack A V. Keener, Kristine A

Kirkland, Colleen A V. Croyle, Kenneth R

Mason, Linda Darlene V. Mason, Daniel Odel

Mcdonald, Jodi V. Gasior, Andrew

Murphy, Tawnya J V. Murphy, Mathew S

O'rourke, Sarah R. V. Ortigoza, Fernando B.

Pickle, Kelly Mae V. Pickle, Arron Brady

Pucker, Mary V. Pucker, Tom

Quinn, Barbara Ormsby V. Quinn, William Cullen

Small, Mark T V. Fracci Small, Monica

Spalding, Tara Marie V. Spalding, Robert Mark

Stachewicz, Peter Jeffrey V. Arricale, Mia Alice

Swatzell, Christopher Robin V. Swatzell, Keisha Ann

Taylor, Margaret Josephine V. Taylor, Thomas Joseph

Tran, Nu Thy Ai. V. Pham, Nhut Minh

Vance, Benjamin Victor V. Vance, Sheila Jean

Volkman, Stephen V. Bishop, Colleen

Welling, Electa Jane V. Salas, Edward F

Williams, Carl Morris V. Williams, Kathleen Mahan

CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Pomeroy, Amy Rebecca, Rotonda West, and Shaw, Barry Eugene, Rotonda West

Bradshaw,

Benjamin Lee, Carmi,Ill., and Barnes, Britany Nicole, Carmi, Ill.

Vogten, Karen Merlyn, Port Charlotte, and Theys, Pierre Erik Michel, Auderghem, Belgium

Aronson, Theodore Michael, Somerville, Mass., and Hwang, Emily Ching-Shang, Somerville, Mass.

Swindle, Gerald Monroe, Port Charlotte, and Honeywell, Jesica Artigas, Port Chalotte

Mayo, Steven Lee, Arcadia, and Tiller, Candace Star, Arcadia

Wuerth, James Christopher, Port Charlotte, and Miller, Lauren Taylor, Port Charlotte

Cox, Kenneth Ray, Punta Gorda, and Stauffer, Kristin Joy, Punta Gorda

Shedlock, Amanda Lee, Punta Gorda, and Breuer, Virginie Lucie, Punta Gorda

Davidson, Amber Lynn, Port Charlotte, and Kaleda, Robert Shawn, Port Charlotte

Metrione, Andrew Thomas, North Fort Myers, and Glidden, Hannah Marie, North Fort Myers

Brown, Lorne Paul, Punta Gorda, and Rodriguez, Bienvenida, Punta Gorda

Carvey, Brooke Louise, Port Charlotte, and Anders, Christopher Owen, Port Charlotte

Reed, Ashley Caroline, Port Charlotte, and Dixon, Timothy Norman, Pinellas Park

Carpenter Iii, George James, Port Charlotte, and Kane, Kristine Mary, Port Charlotte

Chaney, Charles Lamar, Port Charlotte, and Reynolds, Debbie Kay, Port Charlotte

Jones, Willie Eugene, Port Charlotte, and Barghausen, Deanna Christine, Port Charlotte

Burgess, Kegan Edmund, Port Charlotte, Pelkey, Reeghan Lynn, Port Charlotte

Perez, James Mathew Samayo, North Port, and Lohmann, Breanna Lynn, North Port

Mcgill, Christopher William, Punta Gorda, and Romanko, Hannah Elizabeth, Punta Gorda

Craycraft, Gregory Alan, Englewood, and Abel, Ethel May, Sarasota

Kallai, Chase Alan, Port Charlotte, and Cannon, Courtney Savannah, Fort Myers

Keech, Alicia Anne, North Port, and Allen, Roson Lamar, North Port

- Source: Charlotte County Clerk of Courts

