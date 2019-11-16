CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Blackmore, Kimberly M V. Blackmore, Sean J
Caldwell, Chelsea V. Caldwell, Tyler
Cetoute, Sherlie V. Vil, Emmanuel Anderson
Colon, Urayoan Diaz V. Colon, Shakira Marge
Conwell, Vanessa D V. Conwell, Joshua A
Daley, Brandie K V. Daley, Shannon J
Dickinson, Helen V. Dickinson, Kenneth Arthur 3
Eaddy, Chaya V. Eaddy, Quincy
Goudette-Alexis, Aliette A V. Goudette, Desil
Grebe, Maria V. Oquendo, William
Harrington, James Edward V. Harrington, Amy
Johnson, Floyd David Jr V. Johnson, Kathy Rocco
Johnson, Marjory Freda V. Johnson, Walter Iii
Keener, Jack A V. Keener, Kristine A
Kirkland, Colleen A V. Croyle, Kenneth R
Mason, Linda Darlene V. Mason, Daniel Odel
Mcdonald, Jodi V. Gasior, Andrew
Murphy, Tawnya J V. Murphy, Mathew S
O'rourke, Sarah R. V. Ortigoza, Fernando B.
Pickle, Kelly Mae V. Pickle, Arron Brady
Pucker, Mary V. Pucker, Tom
Quinn, Barbara Ormsby V. Quinn, William Cullen
Small, Mark T V. Fracci Small, Monica
Spalding, Tara Marie V. Spalding, Robert Mark
Stachewicz, Peter Jeffrey V. Arricale, Mia Alice
Swatzell, Christopher Robin V. Swatzell, Keisha Ann
Taylor, Margaret Josephine V. Taylor, Thomas Joseph
Tran, Nu Thy Ai. V. Pham, Nhut Minh
Vance, Benjamin Victor V. Vance, Sheila Jean
Volkman, Stephen V. Bishop, Colleen
Welling, Electa Jane V. Salas, Edward F
Williams, Carl Morris V. Williams, Kathleen Mahan
CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Pomeroy, Amy Rebecca, Rotonda West, and Shaw, Barry Eugene, Rotonda West
Bradshaw,
Benjamin Lee, Carmi,Ill., and Barnes, Britany Nicole, Carmi, Ill.
Vogten, Karen Merlyn, Port Charlotte, and Theys, Pierre Erik Michel, Auderghem, Belgium
Aronson, Theodore Michael, Somerville, Mass., and Hwang, Emily Ching-Shang, Somerville, Mass.
Swindle, Gerald Monroe, Port Charlotte, and Honeywell, Jesica Artigas, Port Chalotte
Mayo, Steven Lee, Arcadia, and Tiller, Candace Star, Arcadia
Wuerth, James Christopher, Port Charlotte, and Miller, Lauren Taylor, Port Charlotte
Cox, Kenneth Ray, Punta Gorda, and Stauffer, Kristin Joy, Punta Gorda
Shedlock, Amanda Lee, Punta Gorda, and Breuer, Virginie Lucie, Punta Gorda
Davidson, Amber Lynn, Port Charlotte, and Kaleda, Robert Shawn, Port Charlotte
Metrione, Andrew Thomas, North Fort Myers, and Glidden, Hannah Marie, North Fort Myers
Brown, Lorne Paul, Punta Gorda, and Rodriguez, Bienvenida, Punta Gorda
Carvey, Brooke Louise, Port Charlotte, and Anders, Christopher Owen, Port Charlotte
Reed, Ashley Caroline, Port Charlotte, and Dixon, Timothy Norman, Pinellas Park
Carpenter Iii, George James, Port Charlotte, and Kane, Kristine Mary, Port Charlotte
Chaney, Charles Lamar, Port Charlotte, and Reynolds, Debbie Kay, Port Charlotte
Jones, Willie Eugene, Port Charlotte, and Barghausen, Deanna Christine, Port Charlotte
Burgess, Kegan Edmund, Port Charlotte, Pelkey, Reeghan Lynn, Port Charlotte
Perez, James Mathew Samayo, North Port, and Lohmann, Breanna Lynn, North Port
Mcgill, Christopher William, Punta Gorda, and Romanko, Hannah Elizabeth, Punta Gorda
Craycraft, Gregory Alan, Englewood, and Abel, Ethel May, Sarasota
Kallai, Chase Alan, Port Charlotte, and Cannon, Courtney Savannah, Fort Myers
Keech, Alicia Anne, North Port, and Allen, Roson Lamar, North Port
- Source: Charlotte County Clerk of Courts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.