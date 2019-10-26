CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Bensyl, Suzan D. V. Bensyl, Jarred D.
Cardona, Tammy V. Morris, Kenneth Roy
Churchill, Jack V. Churchill, Tessa
Downie, Tamara V. Downie, Chris
Gossage, Robert V. Gossage, Tina
Grohosky, Joan S. V. Grohosky, Walter
Lacombe, Calem Melvin V. Lacombe, Shaliza Abdul
Macy, Barbara Ellen V. Macy, John Paul
Martin, Tammy V. Gainey, James Lee
Price, Edward V. Price, Dawn
Smith, Paul Russell V. Egewarth, Ursula Gisell
CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Mckinnis, Robert Fredrick, Omaha, Neb., and Lund, Codi Lee, Omaha, Neb. Mclaughlin,
Thomas Martin, Punta Gorda, and Wilson, Alicia Dawn, Punta Gorda
Walsh, Jeffrey Paul, Port Charlotte ,and Disher, Lori Ann, Port Charlotte
Dziadyk, Natasha Marie, Port Charlotte, and Keane, Matthew Ryan, Port Charlotte
De Luca, Patrick William, North Port, and Hardesty, Laurie Denise, North Port
Griffin, Brent Allen, Chuluota, and Hartman, April Melissa, Chuluota
Sepulveda, Sabrina Marie, Port Charlotte, and Medina, Angel, Port Charlotte
Ohara, Justin Shawn, North Port, and Watson, Michelle Diane, North Port
Dougherty, Anthony Travis, Port Charlotte, and Healey, Kristen Marie, Port Charlotte
Fish, Nancy Elizabeth, Punta Gorda, and Wagnhester, Ulf Jonas Mikae, Ranas, Sweden
Smeraldi, Patrick Anthony, Port Charlotte, and Romero, Rebecca Lillian, Port Charlotte
Kuzmanovich, Lindsey Ann, Punta Gorda, and Stratton, Jack Perry, Punta Gorda
Lalla, Hardat, Naples, and Appu Durai, Santhana, Naples
Dewolfe, James Joseph, Englewood, and England, Charlotte Irene, Port Charlotte
Black, Emma Diane, Punta Gorda, and Morrison, Raleigh Alexander, Punta Gorda
Taylor, Maxwell Anthony, Port Charlotte, and Coward, Alethia Athalee, Edmonton, Canada
Ramirez, Teresa Renee, North Port, and Shehadeh, Muhammad, North Port
