CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Bensyl, Suzan D. V. Bensyl, Jarred D.

Cardona, Tammy V. Morris, Kenneth Roy

Churchill, Jack V. Churchill, Tessa

Downie, Tamara V. Downie, Chris

Gossage, Robert V. Gossage, Tina

Grohosky, Joan S. V. Grohosky, Walter

Lacombe, Calem Melvin V. Lacombe, Shaliza Abdul

Macy, Barbara Ellen V. Macy, John Paul

Martin, Tammy V. Gainey, James Lee

Price, Edward V. Price, Dawn

Smith, Paul Russell V. Egewarth, Ursula Gisell

CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Mckinnis, Robert Fredrick, Omaha, Neb., and Lund, Codi Lee, Omaha, Neb. Mclaughlin,

Thomas Martin, Punta Gorda, and Wilson, Alicia Dawn, Punta Gorda

Walsh, Jeffrey Paul, Port Charlotte ,and Disher, Lori Ann, Port Charlotte

Dziadyk, Natasha Marie, Port Charlotte, and Keane, Matthew Ryan, Port Charlotte

De Luca, Patrick William, North Port, and Hardesty, Laurie Denise, North Port

Griffin, Brent Allen, Chuluota, and Hartman, April Melissa, Chuluota

Sepulveda, Sabrina Marie, Port Charlotte, and Medina, Angel, Port Charlotte

Ohara, Justin Shawn, North Port, and Watson, Michelle Diane, North Port

Dougherty, Anthony Travis, Port Charlotte, and Healey, Kristen Marie, Port Charlotte

Fish, Nancy Elizabeth, Punta Gorda, and Wagnhester, Ulf Jonas Mikae, Ranas, Sweden

Smeraldi, Patrick Anthony, Port Charlotte, and Romero, Rebecca Lillian, Port Charlotte

Kuzmanovich, Lindsey Ann, Punta Gorda, and Stratton, Jack Perry, Punta Gorda

Lalla, Hardat, Naples, and Appu Durai, Santhana, Naples

Dewolfe, James Joseph, Englewood, and England, Charlotte Irene, Port Charlotte

Black, Emma Diane, Punta Gorda, and Morrison, Raleigh Alexander, Punta Gorda

Taylor, Maxwell Anthony, Port Charlotte, and Coward, Alethia Athalee, Edmonton, Canada

Ramirez, Teresa Renee, North Port, and Shehadeh, Muhammad, North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments