CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Archbell, Judith v. Archbell, Johnnie Lee
Borges, Jill Anne v. Borges, Walter F
Braverman, Michael v. Braverman, Ana Georgina
Bryan, Omoi v. Harris, Dwight
Clute, Michelle v. Clute, Donald
Floyd, Vincent C. II v. Floyd, Tashia
Godown, Robert h. v. Godown, Susan J.
Gordon Lewis, Vanessa v. Lewis, Brian
Kessler, Tamra Lynn v. Kessler, James III
Polynice, Gaetjens Jr v. Polynice, Xiomara
Rasmussen, Adriana Da Rosa v. Rasmussen, Eric Lance
CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Cumbie, Samuel Thomas, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bertinelli, Alyssa Lorraine, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Foglesong, Daranda Lynn, Pedro, Ohio, and Majher, Austin Edward, South Point, Ohio
Phipps, Jarrett Lane, Punta Gorda, and Yanez, Fabiana Sofia, Punta Gorda
Goss, Robert Clinton, Waddy, Kentucky, and Tucker, Kristina Michele, Waddy, Kentucky
Elbert, Lauren Elizabeth, Chicago, Ill., and Mccourt, James Patrick, Chicago, Ill.
Tanner, Laura Lee, Port Charlotte, and Martinez, Martin, Port Charlotte
Schilling, Charles Russell, Port Charlotte, and Trush, Devin Marie, Port Charlotte
Baez, Anyubel Ester, Port Charlotte, and Urena Melenciano, Omar Franklin, Port Charlotte
Stoltzfus, Matthew Ryan, Punta Gorda, and Finney, Hope Marie, Punta Gorda
Seyler, Amanda Cecilia, Port Charlotte, Kinser, John Ryan, Port Charlotte
Cifrodelli, Keith Gerard, Port Charlotte, and Guintero Yannikakis, Nathasha Katherin, Port Charlotte
Fulp, Adam Joseph, Port Charlotte, and Kittredge, Jessica Dawn, Port Charlotte
Malone, Joy Lanette, Punta Gorda, and Walters, Cornell Paul, Punta Gorda
Whelan, Courtney Elizabeth, Punta Gorda, and Bada, Alvaro Miguel, Punta Gorda
Bridges, Stephen Caleb, Port Charlotte, and Felix, Veronica Alexis, Port Charlotte
Browning, Brandy Rene, Punta Gorda, and Black, Robert Daniel, Punta Gorda
Aranda Saldana, Cristian Eduardo, North Port, and Astudillo Garcia, Stephanie, Port Charlotte
Yarbrough, Penny Ann, Punta Gorda, and Hart, Robert James, Punta Gorda
Buckley, Gregory Michael, Punta Gorda, and Duff, Elizabeth Mary, Punta Gorda
Nielsen, Charlotte Ann, Port Charlotte, and Berry, Charles Edward, Port Charlotte
Lloyd , Thomas Fred, Port Charlotte, and Kerns, Terri Lea, Port Charoltte
Van Gils, Paul Franklin, Pierrefonds, Quebec, and Zibner, Claudia, Port Charlotte
Halaby, Miranda Diane, Port Charlotte, and Matheis, Thomas Robert, Port Charlotte
Rhoades, Victoria Joy, North Port, and Simons, Kyle Brandon, Port Charlotte
Loureiro, Steven, Port Charlotte, and Deluca, Donna Karen, Port Charlotte
Walker, Nicholas Joseph, Port Charlotte, and Klotzbier, Cynthia Louise, Port Charlotte
Hill, Timothy Robert, Port Charlotte, and Cucchi, Lauri Lynette, Port Charlotte
Spong, Danielle Brooke, Port Charlotte, Florida, and Lehman, Trenton James, Port Charlotte
Deane, Robert Clarence, Port Charlotte, and Smith, Shari Lee, Port Charlotte
Cooley, Philip Michael, North Port, and Parasiliti, Brooke Morgan, North Port
Wathey, Anthony William, North Port, and Maietta, Danielle Rose, North Port
Riley, Adam James, Punta Gorda, and Jackson, Araya Hope, Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.