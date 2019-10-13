CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Archbell, Judith v. Archbell, Johnnie Lee

Borges, Jill Anne v. Borges, Walter F

Braverman, Michael v. Braverman, Ana Georgina

Bryan, Omoi v. Harris, Dwight

Clute, Michelle v. Clute, Donald

Floyd, Vincent C. II v. Floyd, Tashia

Godown, Robert h. v. Godown, Susan J.

Gordon Lewis, Vanessa v. Lewis, Brian

Kessler, Tamra Lynn v. Kessler, James III

Polynice, Gaetjens Jr v. Polynice, Xiomara

Rasmussen, Adriana Da Rosa v. Rasmussen, Eric Lance

CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Cumbie, Samuel Thomas, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bertinelli, Alyssa Lorraine, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Foglesong, Daranda Lynn, Pedro, Ohio, and Majher, Austin Edward, South Point, Ohio

Phipps, Jarrett Lane, Punta Gorda, and Yanez, Fabiana Sofia, Punta Gorda

Goss, Robert Clinton, Waddy, Kentucky, and Tucker, Kristina Michele, Waddy, Kentucky

Elbert, Lauren Elizabeth, Chicago, Ill., and Mccourt, James Patrick, Chicago, Ill.

Tanner, Laura Lee, Port Charlotte, and Martinez, Martin, Port Charlotte

Schilling, Charles Russell, Port Charlotte, and Trush, Devin Marie, Port Charlotte

Baez, Anyubel Ester, Port Charlotte, and Urena Melenciano, Omar Franklin, Port Charlotte

Stoltzfus, Matthew Ryan, Punta Gorda, and Finney, Hope Marie, Punta Gorda

Seyler, Amanda Cecilia, Port Charlotte, Kinser, John Ryan, Port Charlotte

Cifrodelli, Keith Gerard, Port Charlotte, and Guintero Yannikakis, Nathasha Katherin, Port Charlotte

Fulp, Adam Joseph, Port Charlotte, and Kittredge, Jessica Dawn, Port Charlotte

Malone, Joy Lanette, Punta Gorda, and Walters, Cornell Paul, Punta Gorda

Whelan, Courtney Elizabeth, Punta Gorda, and Bada, Alvaro Miguel, Punta Gorda

Bridges, Stephen Caleb, Port Charlotte, and Felix, Veronica Alexis, Port Charlotte

Browning, Brandy Rene, Punta Gorda, and Black, Robert Daniel, Punta Gorda

Aranda Saldana, Cristian Eduardo, North Port, and Astudillo Garcia, Stephanie, Port Charlotte

Yarbrough, Penny Ann, Punta Gorda, and Hart, Robert James, Punta Gorda

Buckley, Gregory Michael, Punta Gorda, and Duff, Elizabeth Mary, Punta Gorda

Nielsen, Charlotte Ann, Port Charlotte, and Berry, Charles Edward, Port Charlotte

Lloyd , Thomas Fred, Port Charlotte, and Kerns, Terri Lea, Port Charoltte

Van Gils, Paul Franklin, Pierrefonds, Quebec, and Zibner, Claudia, Port Charlotte

Halaby, Miranda Diane, Port Charlotte, and Matheis, Thomas Robert, Port Charlotte

Rhoades, Victoria Joy, North Port, and Simons, Kyle Brandon, Port Charlotte

Loureiro, Steven, Port Charlotte, and Deluca, Donna Karen, Port Charlotte

Walker, Nicholas Joseph, Port Charlotte, and Klotzbier, Cynthia Louise, Port Charlotte

Hill, Timothy Robert, Port Charlotte, and Cucchi, Lauri Lynette, Port Charlotte

Spong, Danielle Brooke, Port Charlotte, Florida, and Lehman, Trenton James, Port Charlotte

Deane, Robert Clarence, Port Charlotte, and Smith, Shari Lee, Port Charlotte

Cooley, Philip Michael, North Port, and Parasiliti, Brooke Morgan, North Port

Wathey, Anthony William, North Port, and Maietta, Danielle Rose, North Port

Riley, Adam James, Punta Gorda, and Jackson, Araya Hope, Punta Gorda

