CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Adams, Alonzo Anthony, Port Charlotte, and Barnosky, Alexandria Leigh, Port Charlotte
Lejeune, Christopher Paul, North Port, and Martins, Silvia Monica Caetano, Nokomis
Mayette, Helen Irene, Port Charlotte, and Maker, Jeffrey Maclean, Port Charlotte
Franks, Yancey Doran, Port Charlotte, and Stewart, Margaret Mary, Port Charlotte
Bradshaw, Walter Alfred, Punta Gorda, and Krause, Malgorzata Maria, Port Charlotte
Wills, Jacqueline Alicia |Port Charlotte, James, Amsley Rafel, Port Charlotte, Guyana
Williams, Destiny Dawn, North Port, and Perez, Randy Jay Trevor, Englewood
Caponera, Lenida Mary, North Port, and Charters, Scott Paul, North Port
Meyers, Donald Clyde, Port Charlotte, and Harris, Laurie Jo, Port Charlotte
Brown, Leland Karl, Port Charlotte, and Orneas, Geraldine Moliere, Port Charlotte
Carpio, Peter Charlie, Rotonda West, and Freeman, Sarah Jane, Rotonda West
Holmes, Brent Lee, Port Charlotte, and Cahall, Jessica Renee, Port Charlotte
Jesswein, Zachary Michael, North Port, and Coyne, Emily Caitlin, Fort Myers
O’Neil, Patrick Joseph, Port Charlotte, and Regan, Susan Margaret, Port Charlotte
Alexander, Robert Allen, Port Charlotte, and Strickler, Mary Lea, Port Charlotte
Dabbert, George Thomas, Englewood, and Tano, Ines, Englewood
Sanchez, Daniela Victoria, North Port, and Rosell, Yoel, North Port
Mizell, Roy Franklin, Port Charlotte, and Templeton, Katelynne Anne, Port Charlotte
Coughlin, Dennis James, Punta Gorda, and Slattery, Nancy Alice, Punta Gorda
Yerger, Zachary Clayton, Punta Gorda, and Scherer, Melissa Sue, Punta Gorda
Lobello, Michael Ryan, Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Ware, Gina Lynn, Punta Gorda
Morey, Nicole Elizabeth, Port Charlotte, and Lamitie, Joseph John, Port Charlotte
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Byrd, Denise Lynn v. Byrd, James Edward
Colon, Urayoan Diaz v. Colon, Shakira Marge
Gibson, James M v. Gibson, Pamela
Rallo, James J v. Rallo, Bonnie S. Sherman, Kenneth v. Sherman, Tami
