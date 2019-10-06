CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Adams, Alonzo Anthony, Port Charlotte, and Barnosky, Alexandria Leigh, Port Charlotte

Lejeune, Christopher Paul, North Port, and Martins, Silvia Monica Caetano, Nokomis

Mayette, Helen Irene, Port Charlotte, and Maker, Jeffrey Maclean, Port Charlotte

Franks, Yancey Doran, Port Charlotte, and Stewart, Margaret Mary, Port Charlotte

Bradshaw, Walter Alfred, Punta Gorda, and Krause, Malgorzata Maria, Port Charlotte

Wills, Jacqueline Alicia |Port Charlotte, James, Amsley Rafel, Port Charlotte, Guyana

Williams, Destiny Dawn, North Port, and Perez, Randy Jay Trevor, Englewood

Caponera, Lenida Mary, North Port, and Charters, Scott Paul, North Port

Meyers, Donald Clyde, Port Charlotte, and Harris, Laurie Jo, Port Charlotte

Brown, Leland Karl, Port Charlotte, and Orneas, Geraldine Moliere, Port Charlotte

Carpio, Peter Charlie, Rotonda West, and Freeman, Sarah Jane, Rotonda West

Holmes, Brent Lee, Port Charlotte, and Cahall, Jessica Renee, Port Charlotte

Jesswein, Zachary Michael, North Port, and Coyne, Emily Caitlin, Fort Myers

O’Neil, Patrick Joseph, Port Charlotte, and Regan, Susan Margaret, Port Charlotte

Alexander, Robert Allen, Port Charlotte, and Strickler, Mary Lea, Port Charlotte

Dabbert, George Thomas, Englewood, and Tano, Ines, Englewood

Sanchez, Daniela Victoria, North Port, and Rosell, Yoel, North Port

Mizell, Roy Franklin, Port Charlotte, and Templeton, Katelynne Anne, Port Charlotte

Coughlin, Dennis James, Punta Gorda, and Slattery, Nancy Alice, Punta Gorda

Yerger, Zachary Clayton, Punta Gorda, and Scherer, Melissa Sue, Punta Gorda

Lobello, Michael Ryan, Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Ware, Gina Lynn, Punta Gorda

Morey, Nicole Elizabeth, Port Charlotte, and Lamitie, Joseph John, Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Byrd, Denise Lynn v. Byrd, James Edward

Colon, Urayoan Diaz v. Colon, Shakira Marge

Gibson, James M v. Gibson, Pamela

Rallo, James J v. Rallo, Bonnie S. Sherman, Kenneth v. Sherman, Tami

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments