Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 91F. NNE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.