CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Baez, Delia Yahaira v. Baez, Peter
Bayne, Brian v. Bayne, Stephanie R
Burgmann, Katherine A v. Burgmann, Douglas Craig
Chery Caruth, Tatiana Shenika v. Caruth, Oneja Demarle
Dagostino, John Frederick v. Dagostino, Heidi A
Dunbar, Ayda v. Dunbar, Jay D
Fowler, Larry v. Fowler, Lynette
Fuller Baker, Laquanda v. Baker, Bonzell III
Julian, Michael v. Bohlen, Nancy L
Long, Sarah Leighann v. Long, Clinton Michael Jason
Montiel, Stephanie Marie v. Montiel, Jonatan
Poore, Jesse v. Poore, Carri
Rowden, Preston Dale v. Rowden, Christine Ann
St. Hilaire, Carol v. St. Hilaire, Craig
Straesser, Sandra Suzzanne v. Straesser, Gary Thomas
Thompson, Joyce Elaine v. Thompson, James Edward
Trudgen, Jessica L v. Trudgen, Brian W
Valdivia, Maria v. Milla, Jorge
Westbrook, Karen v. Westbrook, Mark
CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Cummings, Shelby Marie, Englewood, and Stefan, Dallas Drew, Port Charlotte
Oke, Luann, Punta Gorda, and Oke, Ralph Stanley, Punta Gorda
Fielding, Timothy Edward, Rotonda West, and Bloomberg, Karlee Michelle, Rotonda West
Cespedes Hernandez, Francisco Alberto, Port Charlotte, and Hernandez, Stephanie Marie, Port Charlotte
Buckley, Robert Sanford, Englewood, and Buckley, Christina Ann, Englewood
Neptune, Julia Ann, Punta Gorda, and Campbell, Dennis Brent, Punta Gorda
Espinosa, Yolanda, Port Charlotte, and Remigio Palacios, Osmany, Port Charlotte
