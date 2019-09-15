CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

Baez, Delia Yahaira v. Baez, Peter

Bayne, Brian v. Bayne, Stephanie R

Burgmann, Katherine A v. Burgmann, Douglas Craig

Chery Caruth, Tatiana Shenika v. Caruth, Oneja Demarle

Dagostino, John Frederick v. Dagostino, Heidi A

Dunbar, Ayda v. Dunbar, Jay D

Fowler, Larry v. Fowler, Lynette

Fuller Baker, Laquanda v. Baker, Bonzell III

Julian, Michael v. Bohlen, Nancy L

Long, Sarah Leighann v. Long, Clinton Michael Jason

Montiel, Stephanie Marie v. Montiel, Jonatan

Poore, Jesse v. Poore, Carri

Rowden, Preston Dale v. Rowden, Christine Ann

St. Hilaire, Carol v. St. Hilaire, Craig

Straesser, Sandra Suzzanne v. Straesser, Gary Thomas

Thompson, Joyce Elaine v. Thompson, James Edward

Trudgen, Jessica L v. Trudgen, Brian W

Valdivia, Maria v. Milla, Jorge

Westbrook, Karen v. Westbrook, Mark

CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Cummings, Shelby Marie, Englewood, and Stefan, Dallas Drew, Port Charlotte

Oke, Luann, Punta Gorda, and Oke, Ralph Stanley, Punta Gorda

Fielding, Timothy Edward, Rotonda West, and Bloomberg, Karlee Michelle, Rotonda West

Cespedes Hernandez, Francisco Alberto, Port Charlotte, and Hernandez, Stephanie Marie, Port Charlotte

Buckley, Robert Sanford, Englewood, and Buckley, Christina Ann, Englewood

Neptune, Julia Ann, Punta Gorda, and Campbell, Dennis Brent, Punta Gorda

Espinosa, Yolanda, Port Charlotte, and Remigio Palacios, Osmany, Port Charlotte

