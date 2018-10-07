Charlotte County marriage licenses
• Johnathon Paul Dyson of Lafontaine, Ind., and Jessica Marie Tyson of Lafontaine, Ind.
• Neyli Sotolongo of Port Charlotte, and David Jimenez of Port Charlotte
• Paul Richard Keesee of Englewood, and Sherrie Jean Thorson of Englewood
• Vitangelo Recchia of Punta Gorda, and Theresa Renee Schiefelbein of Punta Gorda
• Corey Kyle Petitt of Port Charlotte, and Ashleigh Nicole Meade of Port Charlotte
• Jessica Ann Coffee of North Port, and Sean Thomas Murphy of Port Charlotte
• Gina Louise Farquharson of Punta Gorda, and Michael Thomas Murphy of Punta Gorda
• Nicholas Steven Campbell of Port Charlotte, and Lindsey Marie Mosser of Port Charlotte
• Laura Anne Kipfer of North Port, and Anthony Raymond Harla of North Port
• Gino James Saborse of North Port, and Kelsey Taylor Yeager of North Port
• Alfred William Taylor of Port Charlotte, and Agnes Roseboom Caswell Hollars of Port Charlotte
• Sara Cathleen Byrkett of Port Charlotte, and Michael Patrick Belongia of Port Charlotte
• Darrell Wesley Thomas, of Punta Gorda, and Mesha-Gaye Tackisha Powell, of Punta Gorda
• Johnny Mark Jackson Jr., of Rotonda West, and Heather Renee Lee, of Rotonda West
• Heather Lynn Cascio of Port Charlotte, and Jonathan Owen Edge of Port Charlotte
• Christian Michael Hill of Port Charlotte, and Hayley Raynee Gohl Cousins of Port Charlotte
• Marlyn Aracelly Orozco Marenco of Port Charlotte, and Irineo Mojica Ruiz of Port Charlotte
• Michael Shawn O’Connell of Port Charlotte, and Cindy Ellen Tulchin of Port Charlotte
• Jimmy Lee Wayne Pursell of Crystal River, and Destiny Lee Moffatt of Punta Gorda
• Virginia Alice Weinstein of Port Charlotte, and Richard Paul Mancilla of Englewood
• Jesse Glen Baker of Rotonda West, and Sheri Marie Sutherby-Fricke of Wyandotte, Mich.
• Van Earl Williams of Port Charlotte, and Jennie Marie Allender of Port Charlotte
Charlotte County divorces
• Gladys Cajas v. Carlos Rodolfo Cajas Cruz
• Peggy Jean Hinton v. Lance Robert Fournier
• Edwin St. Amour Jean v. Delia Elizabeth Jean
• Rebecca Jones v. James C. Flincheum
• Donna K. Kaiser v. Steven K. Kaiser
• Jessica Meyers v. Nathan C. Meyers
• Fabian Santes-Santes v. Angela Dawn Watson
• Melanie Swelland v. Shan Swelland
• Darrell W. Thomas v. Tameka S. Thomas
• Catherine Troglen v. Thomas Troglen
• Donald K. Wheeler v. Patsy D. Wheeler
