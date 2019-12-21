CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Larry Joe Vest, of Haslet, Texas, and Bonnie Pierce Luper, of Azle, Texas.
Ronnie Eugene Smith, of Indianapolis, and Shawna Lynne Mazza, of Indianapolis.
Tyler James Treasure, of Suwanee, Ga., and Victoria Christene Delelys, of Suwanee, Ga.
Terry-John Lorenzo Carfagno, of Rotonda West, and Summer Kirston Canale, of Rotonda West.
Susan Joanne Thomas, of Rotonda West, and Pamela Susan Crum, of Rotonda West.
Leroy Anthony Heggin, of Port Charlotte, and Sheila Amalia Hanson Josephs, of Costa Rica.
Melinda Denise Wideman, of Sarasota, and Edward Elliott James, of Sarasota.
Teal Alena Zimmerman, of Port Charlotte, and Nephi John Declaro Baniago, of Dasmariñas, Philippines.
Christopher David Deese, of North Port, and Melanie Leah Moree, of North Port.
Emerson Ernesto Bernal Linares, of Port Charlotte, and Cody David McGuire, of Port Charlotte.
Bradley J. Clark, of North Port, and Amber Nicole Tuskowski, of North Port.
Christopher Alan Davis, of Sarasota, and Gail Renee Parker, of Punta Gorda.
Michael Alexander Schebel, of Punta Gorda, and Anastasia Elaine Sanchez, of Punta Gorda.
Thomas Francis Fagan, of Port Charlotte, and Linda Kay Gallagher, of Port Charlotte.
Shaun Donavon Williams, of North Port, and Lisa Maria Minott, of North Port.
Christopher Eric Frohlich, of Punta Gorda, and Andrea Nicole Burchers, of Punta Gorda.
Matthew Gregory Roberts, of Port Charlotte, and Tracy Lynn Adams Klimek, of Port Charlotte.
Katelynn Lee Wisniewski, of North Port, and John Charles Stadelmeier, of North Port.
Gregory Joseph Daniels, of Port Charlotte, and Caroline Daniels, of Port Charlotte.
Valarie Lynn Grenier, of Port Charlotte, and Jeffrey Alan Ditota, of Wolcott, Connecticut
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
Larry Dean Volwiler v. Lori Lynn Volwiler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.