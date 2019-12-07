CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES
Francis Lee Adamski, Lakeville, Minnesota, and Debi Kay Geiwitz, of Lakeville, Minnesota.
Erin Cynthia Hewitt, of Atlanta, and Daniel Ray Ping, of Atlanta.
Leonard Alfred Messenger, of Venice, and Rebecca Jane Moss, of Venice.
Edmund Anthony Hollimon, of Port Charlotte, and Sophia Denise Bing, of Port Charlotte.
Nancy Jeanne Miller, of Englewood, Hiland Patric Weaver, of Englewood.
Julio Cesar Carranza Caceres, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Ivette Crespo, of Cape Coral.
Joshua Moises Miranda Gonzalez, of Port Charlotte, and Gloria Esther Delizo, of Port Charlotte.
Melvin John Smith, of Port Charlotte, and Vera Nadia McGinnis, of Port Charlotte.
Hannah Marie Brechue, of Port Charlotte, Quentin Levi Stout, of Port Charlotte.
Star Nicole Hansbrough, of Port Charlotte, and Dylan Hunter Hayden, of Port Charlotte.
Mary Beth Van Doren, of Englewood, and Thomas Jeffery Munroe, of Englewood.
Clinton Hugh Garrett, of Port Charlotte, and Rita Jo Kramer, of Port Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES
None reported
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.