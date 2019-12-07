CHARLOTTE COUNTY MARRIAGES

Francis Lee Adamski, Lakeville, Minnesota, and Debi Kay Geiwitz, of Lakeville, Minnesota.

Erin Cynthia Hewitt, of Atlanta, and Daniel Ray Ping, of Atlanta.

Leonard Alfred Messenger, of Venice, and Rebecca Jane Moss, of Venice.

Edmund Anthony Hollimon, of Port Charlotte, and Sophia Denise Bing, of Port Charlotte.

Nancy Jeanne Miller, of Englewood, Hiland Patric Weaver, of Englewood.

Julio Cesar Carranza Caceres, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Ivette Crespo, of Cape Coral.

Joshua Moises Miranda Gonzalez, of Port Charlotte, and Gloria Esther Delizo, of Port Charlotte.

Melvin John Smith, of Port Charlotte, and Vera Nadia McGinnis, of Port Charlotte.

Hannah Marie Brechue, of Port Charlotte, Quentin Levi Stout, of Port Charlotte.

Star Nicole Hansbrough, of Port Charlotte, and Dylan Hunter Hayden, of Port Charlotte.

Mary Beth Van Doren, of Englewood, and Thomas Jeffery Munroe, of Englewood.

Clinton Hugh Garrett, of Port Charlotte, and Rita Jo Kramer, of Port Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY DIVORCES

None reported

