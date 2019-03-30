PORT CHARLOTTE — Though the Vietnam War ended more than four decades ago, many who served in the United States armed forces during that time never received any thanks for their sacrifices.
Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor wanted to recognize those forgotten soldiers in the community through its annual pinning celebration.
“The event was so popular last year, we decided to make it an annual thing,” said Solaris Administrator Stan Weyer. “Our veterans don’t get enough recognition so it’s nice to be able to put something like this together for them.”
Local veterans and residents of Solaris joined together at the facility Thursday for hot dogs, sunshine and motorcycles.
“What’s more American than that?” said Cyndi Shelton, who organized the event.
“We are just so honored to be able to share this celebration with these people who got ignored or worse when they came home because of the climate of the time.”
The Patriot Riders, along with the American Legion 110 Honor Guard and the North Port Police Department also joined in the celebration, shaking hands with and thanking those who served.
“They were forgotten for all those years so, to show our appreciation, we come out and pay our respects,” Patriot Riders President Anthony Cooz said.
Following the outdoor lunch, guests were led inside by the honor guard, where veterans and surviving spouses were presented with American flag pins.
Air Force Brigadier Gen. Bud Bell led the ceremony.
“Welcome home. I know it’s late but better late than never,” he said. “Your service and your sacrifice has not been forgotten.”
This year, Solaris also organized a special performance by Charlotte Idol winner Anthony Sands, who sang a medley of patriotic songs before an emotional audience.
“We just love it, it’s a very nice thing to do,” said Marilyn Gatrell, whose husband Donald served four years in the Air Force and is currently a resident at Solaris.
He added: “It’s important because it gives some recognition to all the folks who served, we didn’t really get that years ago.”
Members from all branches of the armed forces were recognized individually in front of the gathered crowd – one resident’s late husband had even served in three separate branches over his extensive military career.
Others quietly reflected on their time, either with family members or through moments of silence.
“Part of why we decided this was going to be an annual event, there was just an outpouring of emotion, so many of these guys said ‘nobody’s ever thanked me before,’” said Shelton.
“And this is such a small thing to do to give them that but it’s huge for them and it’s important for us, too, to not forget everything they’ve done.”
To help pull off the event, numerous stores around the county donated food and drink – enough to feed up to 450 people.
The celebration has also inspired other senior care and assisted living facilities around the county to hold similar events, according to Shelton.
And after two successful years, Solaris and the surrounding community hope the event only grows in size, as there are countless more people who have earned thanks.
“I spent three years in active duty for the Air Force so I’ve served with some of the finest people this country has produced,” Bell said. “The veterans here today deserve all the thanks we can give them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.