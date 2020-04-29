Many farmers currently have excess of produce they can't sell.
This leaves them to either have to donate their products or plow under ready-to-harvest, quality crops.
The food supply chain has been disrupted, and many moving parts — the restaurants, the consumers, the distributors, the farmers — are feeling the effects.
One food service distributor, Cheney Brothers, has also been adversely affected by this pandemic, with many of the company's customers limiting the amount of food they order.
Cheney Brothers, headquartered in Riviera Beach, Florida, is a significant economic driver in Charlotte County. The company has a 345,000-square-foot location in Punta Gorda that it established in 2015, which accounts for 467 employees and a $29 million payroll, according to the Charlotte County Economic Development Office. The location is even moving forward with an 80,000-square-foot expansion, which will create 30 new jobs.
This location also contains a Cheney Express store that is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday and closed Sunday.
The company mainly provides food for hotels, restaurants, country clubs and other facilities, distributing to thousands of customers in the southeast U.S. as well as exporting products to other distributors in other countries, such as ones in South America or the Caribbean. The company has eight locations in Florida, three in North Carolina and one in Georgia, working with dozens of local farms in the area.
With national meat supply chains facing imminent shortages due to the pandemic, and produce not having a place to go, the Sun spoke with Cheney Brothers' president John Reisigl about how the company is adapting to COVID-19, such as switching gears from serving customers to helping fulfill donations.
"I think it’s important to recognize Cheney for always being there for the community in times of disasters as they have proven many times with hurricanes," said Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Have you been experiencing any produce shortages?
No, actually. We personally have not. There is a surplus of produce and that’s why we’re trying to help out growers in Belle Glade and all that. There simply isn’t a demand for it. The restaurant demand is dried up to nothing and there’s a tremendous amount of produce used in the restaurant side of things, and retail isn’t picking up the slack, people in the retail side aren’t buying the volume of produce to make up for what is not being sold in restaurants.
Q: Would you say restaurants take up a majority of your contracts?
For what we do at Cheney Brothers, we don’t do any retail sales. All of our sales are to restaurants, hotels, country clubs. We’re a food service distributor, as opposed to a retail distributor.
Q: How are you trying to help local farmers deal with the pandemic and having so much produce with nowhere to go?
So, what’s happened is a lot of farmers who have essentially plowed under their fields. They’ve had good, quality product that they simply plow back into the fields for fertilizer because the demand isn’t there to sell it. So, the government has gotten wind of that and they’re trying to help the farmers by essentially buying that product off them and donating it to local food banks.
So, right now, that supply chain normally would go to a retail distributor or to a food service distributor, like Cheney Brothers. The farmers don’t have an infrastructure to make end-user deliveries. So, that’s where we came in and we partnered with folks like U.S. Sugar and TKM Farms and some of the others and we picked up the product that the government’s purchasing and we’re delivering it for them to the food banks, the churches and those sort of organizations … We’re simply acting as a delivery agent for them to get the product to those in need.
Q: So, those smaller farms, they’re still getting paid for their produce?
For what’s being donated, they’re getting a government stimulus to donate that product.
Q: What has it been like working out the logistics of the supply chain and changing it from going to your customers to helping food banks?
It’s what we do. We’re a distribution company, we’ve got a great logistics network. Again, that’s why they’re partnering with us because it’s not outside the realm of what we do, we’re just having to make deliveries to new partners that maybe we haven’t dealt with in the past, but it’s not really outside of the scope of what we do.
Q: A few of the meat facilities you work with have closed temporarily. How do you expect this to affect your meat supplies?
It will affect us in a couple of ways. It’s pretty much common industry knowledge that meat and pork prices will probably rise as supply shrinks, prices will go up, so we’re expecting an increase in pricing. As far as availability, there’s a lot of plants in the United States, although, a couple of those plants that were shut down were large plants, I don’t expect a food shortage, there are other plants that can pick up the slack and produce it.
But it will be tight. Supplies will be less than what they were and that will cause prices to go up.
Q: Which customers are you prioritizing?
Most hotels are shut down or at 10% occupancy, so anybody that’s open and available to buy food, we’re supplying it. Our business is down about 50% of what it normally would be this time of year, so we still are operational, we’re still selling quite a bit of food. Restaurants are doing take-out and we do some correctional facilities and healthcare facilities and they’re kind of business-as-usual, their business hasn’t dropped off. It’s simply the restaurants and country clubs that have dropped off, and those that are open for take-out and delivery, we’re supplying them food. We haven’t had any shortages in supply on items that they need.
Q: So, you said your business is down 50%. How is that affecting your labor? Have you had to do pay cuts or anything like that?
I don’t want to disclose what we did. We have had to adjust our business, but I don’t want to go into details on that.
Q: What would you say people don’t realize about how coronavirus has affected your business that they may not have thought about?
We’re a distributor to restaurants, so when they go out and see all these restaurants that are shut down and not open for business, that is our business. So, it’s affected us greatly, it’s affected the whole hospitality industry. I feel so bad for all the hotel workers and bartenders and servers that are essentially out of a job now and they rely on tips.
The hospitality industry in the state of Florida’s largest employer. It’s a huge piece of the Florida economy from your hotels, your country clubs, your restaurants. People in Florida tend to eat out a lot, they tend to entertain a lot, they tend to golf a lot, and of course tourism with the hotels is a huge, huge piece of our Florida economy. So, having all these restaurants and hotels shut down is really affecting the entire state.
Q: Do you think this pandemic will change any part of your business planning in the future for Cheney Brothers?
Sure it will. There’s going to be a greater focus on cleaning supplies, sanitation needs, all items that we’ve historically carried, we’re just going to have to carry a greater variety and more of them. So, take-out and delivery I think is going to become more prevalent in our industry. So, from take-out packaging to cleaning supplies are items that are going to be in great demand going forward.
