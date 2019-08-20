By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
A recent VICE report cited Charlotte County as one of seven Florida counties susceptible to hacking due to being connected to the Internet.
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis disputes the report regarding Charlotte County. The election tabulation system is “in no way connected to the Internet,” according to the elections website.
According to the office, its I.T. security “has been checked and rechecked both before and after the article’s publication by state and county I.T. professionals.”
Additionally, Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said the IP address used to identify Charlotte as one of the counties in the report isn’t a Charlotte County IP address.
“We were mistakenly lumped in with all these other folks,” Gleason said. “We reject the factuality of the VICE report. We should not even be in the discussion about server safety.”
A VICE spokesperson responded to those comments Tuesday saying: “We stand by our reporting.”
All of the office’s I.T. services and firewalls are handled by the county, Stamoulis said, “which is as secure as existing technology can make it.”
“I can definitely say that our office does not connect to the Internet when tabulating any of the votes cast in Charlotte County,” Stamoulis continued. “No evidence of any deficiencies mentioned in the article was found.”
Hacking can occur when election offices use wireless modems to electronically transmit unofficial election results from polling locations on election night, the report states, which is quicker than manually driving the results. The system that receives those votes is indirectly connected to the Internet behind a firewall, “us(ing) industry best practices and numerous security safeguards to protect the transfer” of the results, according to Election Systems & Software spokesperson Katina Granger.
“Everything that is on the Internet is susceptible to hacking. There’s nothing safe on the internet,” said Gleason. However, “we have all the firewalls and redundancies in place ... and take every precaution to make sure personal information is protected from hackers.”
Stamoulis assures voters “we are ‘old school.’”
Charlotte County uses the Election Systems & Software DS200, a paper ballot counter and vote tabulator. The machine, which is used in 38 Florida counties, stores paper ballots in attached ballot storage bins that are key-locked and sealed.
For the past 10 years, the office has had the ballot data and election totals obtained from polling locations stored on an external USB flash drive. The machine itself does not store ballot data.
These flash drives are then driven from the poll to their office for tabulating. The flash drive is placed in a locked and sealed box with witnesses present.
The data is then downloaded to a standalone computer running ElectionWare software, “which is in no way connected to the internet,” the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website states. And “the DS200 does not store any ballot data.”
“It takes a little longer, but is far more secure than electronic transmission,” he said.
The other counties included in the VICE report were Bradford, Flagler, Wakulla, Miami-Dade, Pasco and one other county, which researchers were unable to identify from the IP address.
The report states a group of election security experts found what they believed to be a total of 35 backend election systems in 10 states connected to the Internet over the last year.
“We ... discovered that at least some jurisdictions were not aware that their systems were online,” Kevin Skoglund, an independent security consultant who conducted the research with nine others, told VICE. “In some cases, [the vendor was] in charge [of installing the systems] and there was no oversight. Election officials were publicly saying that their systems were never connected to the internet because they didn’t know differently.”
The voting machine company, Election Systems & Software, said none of their vote tabulators are ever connected to the Internet, according to Granger.
The election management systems are secured and “not permitted to be connected to the Internet,” Granger said, and “the physical ballots and printed results tapes are protected at all times.”
“There is zero evidence any ES&S voting system has ever been compromised,” she continued.
