Recent heavy rains have Department of Health officials concerned about standing water leading to more mosquitoes.
Department of Health officials in Charlotte County are urging residents to drain water that has accumulated in flower pots, bird baths and other containers. This request also follows a sentinel chicken in Charlotte County recently testing positive for the West Nile virus.
No human cases have been found in Charlotte, Sarasota or DeSoto counties. Thirty-two human cases have been acquired in Florida this year: 22 in Miami-Dade County, four in Palm Beach County, three in Broward County, two in Collier County and one in Bay County.
“We are recommending that everyone does their part in draining standing water,” advises Charlotte County Health Officer Joseph Pepe.
Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon or a bottle cap of water, states the Department of Health, which also provided the following tips:
• Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots and other containers.
• Discard old tires, bottles, pots, broken appliances and other items not being used.
• Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least twice a week.
• Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that do not accumulate water.
• Maintain swimming pools in good condition and chlorinated. Drain plastic swimming pools when not in use.
