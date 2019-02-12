Western Michigan University announced today it has decided to close the University's Punta Gorda location effective Aug. 31.
The location is in its second year of operation and currently enrolls two music therapy students and 38 aviation students. The College of Aviation, which is locally operated by 13 employees and four hourly flight instructors, has been the cornerstone of the location.
From early on, the plans for the location were built on the expectation that new WMU aviation programs, combined with collaboration with local economic development partners and Florida Southwestern State College (FSW), would attract new private student housing that would become a magnet for housing and retail development that is attractive to students.
"Those plans did not materialize," stated a press release from WMU.
See Wednesday's Sun for more on this announcement.
