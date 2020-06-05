It’s going to be a soggy weekend in Southwest Florida, according to National Weather Service Tampa Bay Meteorologist Rodney Wynn.
Tropical Storm Cristobal has been downgraded to a depression and there is not a lot of change on the track. It should be moving northward through the central Gulf of Mexico and it’s expected to make landfall early Monday morning near Louisiana.
“It’s going to be well to our west so we are not expecting any direct effects, but there will be high rain chances over Florida through Monday,” Wynn said. “We’re expecting at least a minimum of 2-3 inches regionwide through Monday. Possibly 3-5 inches in some areas.”
Wynn added that it will not be a good weekend to be out on the water.
“Another hazard with this storm is the small craft advisory levels,” he said. “We are expecting waves up to 10 feet, through Saturday, with an increased chance of rip currents as well.”
WWSB Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan said, “we can expect a good deal of rain along with breezy conditions winds 20-25 mph and heavy rain at times.
We will be on the right side of a disorganized tropical low which means a good deal of cloudiness and periods of showers and thunderstorms. Not looking at anything severe but torrential downpours are possible as the atmosphere is juiced up with abundant tropical moisture. The flood watch will be in effect through Saturday morning and could be extended through Sunday.”
