CHARLOTTE COUNTY — By 2025, Charlotte County needs to add 10,918 housing units to keep pace with projected demand.
Half of those need to be affordable for people making 80% or less of the area's median income, which is $32,700, according to the Together Charlotte 20/20 Housing Report.
And affordable isn't living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to make rent each month. Affordable is housing that is 30% of an income. Yes, including utilities.
This means half of those 10,918 units need to cost, at most, $818 monthly.
Now, how many available housing units can you think of in the county that are this price?
According to the report, only 17% of owners and 23% of renters put less than half their monthly wages towards housing.
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is hoping to improve this number, and met in late August to discuss these issues. Here's what you should know:
1. People can now get more assistance.
The committee voted to revise its Local Housing Assistance Plan, which provides funds to expand production and construction of affordable housing units.
In the meeting, assistance for homeowners to rehabilitate their home increased to a cap of $40,000 from $30,000. This can also include hurricane mitigation and hardening features. The committee also increased the highest amount non-profits and special needs rentals can receive to build or rehabilitate rental housing from $15,000 per unit to $30,000 per unit.
These revisions "will allow us to provide more comprehensive rehab assistance to individual homeowners and rehab/construction assistance to non-profits developing affordable rental housing," said Colleen Turner, the neighborhood services senior manager for Charlotte County's human services.
These changes still require approval from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Turner said, before being implemented.
The committee is not currently taking applications, but hopes to start again Nov. 1. Interested parties should contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
2. They're starting to put together a report that will influence the next three years of affordable housing policies.
The first steps for the triennial Local Housing Assistance Plan are underway.
This will then go to the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, recommending for them to reduce or eliminate barriers for affordable housing, such as expedited permitting, modification of impact fees, allowance of density flexibility, infrastructure capacity and accessory dwellings, according to Turner.
The group will hold a half-day workshop later this month to develop the report. This will be open to the public, but a date has not yet been chosen. It will be presented to the county commissioners in their December meeting, with their feedback incorporated into the report.
3. They're looking for members.
AHAC wants you, or anyone interested in influencing policy affecting housing costs, to join its bi-monthly meetings.
Interested? Contact Turner by e-mailing her at Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or calling her at 941-833-6500 to get an application.
Meetings are the fourth Thursday of February, April, June, August, October and December at 10 a.m. at the Human Services building in Port Charlotte.
The committee's next meeting is Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., in the county's Human Services building at 1050 Loveland Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
