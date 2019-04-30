Marie Legrand is the owner and operator of Marie’s Fashion Dress For Less in Port Charlotte. Though she has been in business for 12 years in Charlotte County, she just recently moved across the street from her original location. But you can still count on this business for merchandise that you can’t find anywhere else in town, such as items from Ghana.
Q.) When did you open your business?
A.) I opened 12 years ago.
Q.) What has changed since you opened?
A.) I am always getting new merchandise in the shop.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) Me, myself and I!
Q.) What is your most popular item?
A.) My hats, our selection is vast and we have a unique variety.
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) The time that I spend here. I am here from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. So it is hard to get anything else done.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) The merchandise I sell cannot be found anywhere else in the area. Some of my things are from Ghana and I have not seen that here.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Don’t borrow money, do it with what you have. I started with three hats!
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) A bigger place perhaps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.