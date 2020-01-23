PORT CHARLOTTE — By 2027, Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties need to fill 65,000 more jobs, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Now our local colleges are looking to see how they can prepare the future workforce to fill those needs.
Charlotte Technical College hosted a career training needs assessment meeting Tuesday morning where 45 community members, teachers, administrators, students and industry leaders collaborated to determine not only how the college is doing but how the college can improve.
Charlotte Technical College currently offers around 25 programs ranging from HVAC services, cosmetology, baking to EMT courses, according to its website.
This is the first year the college has held this summit, which is a new federal requirement under the Perkins Act in order to receive funding for career and technical education programs. These comprehensive needs assessments must be conducted every two years and look at student performance data; size, scope and quality; labor market demand; programs of study; recruitment, retention and faculty training; and progress toward improving access and equity.
Funding from the Perkins Act varies from year to year, said Charlotte Technical College’s director DeeLynn Bennet, depending on the proportion of economically disadvantaged students enrolled in career and technical education programs as well as minors in the district whose families are below the poverty line.
Each participant was asked to fill out forms with their group evaluating criteria for Charlotte Technical College, looking at how well the current programs align with local workforce and economic needs. Each criterion was allotted 20 minutes of discussion among group members. The results then go into grant applications the college submits to the state.
“We have all walks of life in this room,” Bennett said. Along with wanting to create programs that align with the community’s leading industries, Bennett wants to provide continuous training for students we already have.
“We want our home to grow,” she said.
A draft comprehensive local needs assessment will be available in March, according to Bennett.
There are 859 annual registered nurse openings in the region, which includes Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.
To help this growing demand, the school has a practical nursing program, which had 53 students complete the program between July 2017 and June 2018. Of those 53 students, 44 were employed in that field.
Of the 181 total students that completed their programs between 2017 and 2018, 133 of those found jobs in their fields, or 73%.
The technology, automotive, cosmetology, baking and pastry arts, dental assistant, digital design, early childhood education, EMT, firefighter, network support services and culinary arts programs had more than half of their completed students employed in their fields.
Aviation is one industry that is growing in this region.
Regionally, there are over 1,200 annual openings for aircraft mechanics and service technicians, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Airline pilots, copilots, flight engineers and commercial pilots have an additional 1,100 openings a year.
As a result, Charlotte Technical College is currently developing its Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics, or A&P, program. CTC received $250,000 from the state last year, as well as an additional $1.7 million grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, to develop this program.
Charlotte Technical College offers private scholarships and financial aid to potential students. To learn more about the college and its programs, call 941-255-7500 or visit www.CharlotteTechCollege.net.
