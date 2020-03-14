TALLAHASSEE — After 60 days, the last scheduled day of the Florida legislative session came and went.
Friday night the Florida legislature extended the session to 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 20 to discuss the budget. All policy bills have either passed and will head to the governor’s desk or have been postponed to next year’s session.
As of Friday morning, of the 3,516 bills filed this legislative session, 176 passed in both chambers of the legislature and are slated to go to the governor for signing. Gov. Ron DeSantis will then be given these 176 bills in small batches between now and June 30, according to Jim Browne, legislative assistant to state Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte).
DeSantis already approved five bills in late February, one prohibiting homeowners’ associations from preventing law enforcement from parking their vehicles in certain areas and four regarding Florida statutes.
Our state representatives — Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota), Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow), Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte) and Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota) — filed 125 bills this session, a majority from Gruters, with 48 bills.
Of these 125 bills, nine were enrolled, or will be sent to the governor, two were adopted and 17 were rolled into additional bills.
See what each representative accomplished:
Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)
SB 702: Petroleum Cleanup (Enrolled) — Authorizes the Department of Environmental Protection to use funds to remove and replace petroleum storage systems due to damage caused by ethanol or biodiesel. Also provides preventative measures to avoid future potential damage. Revises the advanced cleanup application to include a specified property owner or a responsible party.
SB 1082: Domestic Violence Injunctions (Enrolled) — When someone is awarded a domestic violence injunction, they will have the exclusive care, possession or control of an animal that is kept by the petitioner, the person the injunction is against, or a minor that resides in the residence. This would order the person who the injunction is against to not have contact with the animal, and prohibit them from taking or harming the animal. This does not apply to agricultural animals or a service animal belonging to the person who the injunction is against.
SB 1276: Department of Citrus (Enrolled) — Establishes the Friends of Florida Citrus Program within the Department of Citrus to support existing and future programs within the department. The program will create activities to protect and enhance the quality of Florida citrus fruits and advise the Florida Citrus Commission regarding the use of funds are received by the program.
SB 474: Deregulation of Professions and Occupations (Rolled into CS/HB 1193) — Repeals some authorities and requirements from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Department of Health for numerous professions.
SB 792: Physical Therapy Practice (Rolled into CS/HB 467) — Revises the powers and duties of the Board of Physical Therapy Practice, requires the board to establish minimum standards for dry needling, other requirements.
SB 822: Drones (Rolled into CS/HB 659) — Creates an exception from the prohibition against law enforcement agencies using drones to gather information. Also allows the use of drones for the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Forest Service to manage and eradicate invasive species and mitigating wildfire threats.
SB 1042: Aquatic Preserves (Rolled into CS/CS/HB 1061) — creates the Nature Coast Aquatic Preserve, a sanctuary for 19 endangered species and many natural resources.
SB 1166: Broadband Internet Service (Rolled into CS/HB 969) — Create certain broadband infrastructure projects in rural areas.
SB 1188: Public Records/Records of Insurers/Department of Financial Services (Rolled into CS/HB 1409) — Keeps all personal financial and health information, personnel and payroll records of an insurer, consumer claim files and other documents confidential, with certain circumstances where these records can be released.
SB 1256: Telegraph Companies (Rolled into HB 6055) — Repealing provisions relating the regulation of telegraph companies and telegrams.
SB 1514: Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (Rolled into CS/CS/HB 921) — Addresses various issues within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Specifies a methodology for a property appraiser to assess structures on agricultural lands, requires various departments to develop a study to estimate the postential benefits of renewable gas in Florida, other requirements and provisions.
SB 1544: Long-Term Care (Rolled into CS/HB 1373) — Requires aging resource personnel to annually rescreen individuals with high priority scores for the wait list enrollment for home and community-based services.
SB 1662: Property Tax Exemption for Disabled Veterans (Rolled into CS/CS/HB 1249) — Allows certain veterans and their surviving spouses to receive a refund of property taxes.
SB 1676: Direct Care Workers (Rolled into CS/CS/HB 607) — Authorizes home health aides and certified nursing assistants to administer certain prescription medications and perform certain tasks delegated by a registered nurse under certain conditions. Creates the Excellence in Home Health Program.
Of Albritton’s three enrolled bills and 11 bills that were rolled into other enrolled bills, the one he is most proud of is his Department of Citrus bill.
Over the past 10 years, “people are just drinking less orange juice,” Albritton said. Even though citrus greening has slowed crop production, consumption has dropped even more quickly.
Additionally, Florida growers have to pay an advertising tax per box of citrus in order to fund advertising and marketing for their products. But foreign citrus producers, such as Mexico and Brazil who import their produce in more northern parts of the country, do not have to pay this tax.
So the industry is pursuing a federal marketing order that would allow every import and citrus produced domestically to pay into an account that would advertise orange juice generically.
“Then, everyone’s paying in,” Albritton said.
But until that happens, which would take about two years to actually get established, Albritton established the Friends of Florida Citrus to be used for marketing endeavors in the meantime and allow the Florida Department of Citrus to lend its employees to more national citrus ventures.
Overall this session, Albritton said the legislature has been fiscally responsible, looking out for consumers and made tremendous strides in the environment.
Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
SB 118: Security in Trial Court Facilities (Rolled into CS/HB 131) — As sheriffs are officers of the court, this requires each sheriff to coordinate with their local chief judge and county commissioners in developing a court security plan. Sheriffs retain authority to implement and provide law enforcement services with the plan.
SB 898: Insurance Guaranty Associations (Rolled into CS/HB 529) — Increases the obligation of the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association, upon an insurer’s insolvency, from $100,000 to $200,000 multiplied by the number of condominiums or units to the insured condominium or homeowner’s association.
SB 1066: Impact Fees (Enrolled) — Prohibits new or increased impact fees to pending permit applications and other requirements.
SB 1140: Public Accountancy (Rolled into CS/CS/HB 867) — Allows a nonresident Florida-licensed certified public accountant, or CPA, to renew their license if complying with continuing education requirements in the state.
SB 1366: Trusts (Rolled into CS/HB 1089) — Permits a trustee to use trust assets to pay directly on behalf of the trust owner for taxes attributed to the trust. Only applicable to grantor trusts.
SB 1424: Special Neighborhood Improvement Districts (Rolled into HB 1009) — Revises rules relating to board of directors for special neighborhood improvement districts like authorizing the appointment of a board and requiring the board members to be landowners in the district.
SB 1450: Environmental Accountability (Rolled into CS/CS/HB 1091) — Increases required or maximum penalties for violation Florida’s environmental laws, mostly increasing by 50%.
SB 1934: Florida State University Seminoles Basketball Team (Adopted) — Declared the Florida State University Seminoles basketball team the 2020 National College Athletic Association basketball champions by default due to the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.
Of Gruters’s 48 bills he filed this legislative session, one was adopted, another enrolled and six were rolled into other bills.
“Overall it was a good session,” Gruters told the Sun Saturday. Gruters’s highlight of the session was his environmental accountability bill.
“Waterways are the lifeblood of Florida,” Gruters said. “We have to get things under control ... My goal was to really drop the hammer on polluters. It’s long overdue.”
Though the bill encompasses all polluters, Gruters emphasized the amount of sewage local governments pollute our waterways with.
“Our local government needs to be part of the solution, not the problem,” he said.
He is also especially happy about SB 898 being passed in another bill, increasing the funds per unit a homeowners or condominium association would receive if their insurer goes completely insolvent.
“We will be hit by more storms,” Gruters said. “This is a way to make it that we guarantee to make some of those condos whole.”
Next year he hopes to file his bill again that would ban smoking on beaches.
Rep. Michael Grant (R-Port Charlotte)
HB 763: Patient Safety Culture Surveys (Enrolled) — Requires hospitals to conduct patient safety culture surveys of facility staff anonymously and biennially. The Agency for Health Care Administration will collect, compile and publish the survey data for each hospital.
HB 767: Assisted Living Facilities (Enrolled) — Revises requirements and standards for licensure, inspections, resident criteria, rights, staff training and continuing education. Requires the Agency for Health Care Administration, or AHCA, to conduct an inspection to review key quality-of-care standards for an assisted living facility with a history of violations. Allows these facilities to admit residents that require assistive devices, 24-hour nursing care, hospice services, or who are bedridden.
HB 971: Electric Bicycles (Enrolled) — Gives electric bicyclists the same rights and privileges as a regular bicyclist. Allows local and state governments to regulate the operation of electric bicycles on streets, highways, sidewalks, trails and pathways. Requires electric bicylist distributors to label each bike with a classification number, top assisted speed and motor wattage. Removes the registration fee requirement for motorized bicycles.
HB 1409: Public Records/Records for Insurers/Department of Financial Services (Enrolled) — Keeps all personal financial and health information, personnel and payroll records of an insurer, consumer claim files and other documents confidential, with certain circumstances where these records can be released.
HR 8057: Bladder Cancer Awareness Month (Adopted) — Designates May 2020 as Bladder Cancer Awareness Month.
HR 8073: Florida Adoption Month (Adopted) — Designates November 2020 as Florida Adoption Month.
After filing 16 bills, five were adopted this legislative session.
Next year, Grant hopes to work more with mental health, especially making CAT (Community Action Team) team funding at Charlotte Behavioral Health recurring.
Health was a primary concern this year in the legislature, Grant told the Sun Thursday, following with the budget.
“I think the people in the state of Florida should be happy with the budget,” Grant said, as it will be balanced. “You look at how much the population has increased and the budget has increased, and we’re still taxing people in the state a lesser rate than last year.”
He said more funds have been allocated toward low-income and workforce housing, as well as water quality and cleaning up Lake Okeechobee.
“I think we’ve done some good things,” Grant said. “At the end of the day, we’ve taken the dollars of the people of Florida and spent their money pretty reasonably.”
The legislature has also been looking at the affect of coronavirus on the economy.
“We have serious concerns about how those things would impact the budget and revenue coming through,” Grant said. The legislature might take money from projects and put it in reserves to protect the state’s future financial health.
Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)
HB 617: Holiday Park Park and Recreation District (Enrolled) — Authorizes the special district’s board of trustees to adopt and enforce rules and regulations.
Of Buchanan’s 23 bills, one local bill will head to the governor’s desk in the coming weeks, along with four bills he co-sponsored.
Buchanan was not immediately available for comment.
