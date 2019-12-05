Staff Report
Across the area, residents and visitors are reacting to the news Thursday that the U.S. House is drafting formal articles of impeachment involving President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, “leaves us no choice but to act.” She said Trump has abused his power to advance his political gain.
Do you agree with Rep. Steube? Is the impeachment inquiry "a partisan attack by Democrats"?
But not everyone agrees.
On Thursday afternoon, more than 60% of respondents to a Sun poll did not agree that the impeachment inquiry is “a partisan attack by Democrats” as stated earlier this week by U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida).
Here’s what some people in our area told the Sun Thursday.
Joanie Bischoff, North Port
“I don’t agree with her (Pelosi) at all. There’s no reason to impeach Trump. She’s senile.”
Richard Sexton, North Port
“This whole impeachment thing is a disgrace. We should impeach Pelosi.”
Jack Papancek, North Port
“We need to get rid of her. We elected this president to do a job and he’s doing it. All she wants to do is block him. Get rid of her (Pelosi). She’s done.”
Greg Loughead, part-time Port Charlotte resident from Cleveland
“They’re wasting our money ... It’s crazy they’re moving forward, they should be spending more money on health care and helping other people.”
Frank Eisel, Pinellas County
“I think the Democrats are only doing this because they know they won’t win the election ... They’ve been trying to impeach him since his first 11 hours in office. They’re a joke.”
Nancy Gruezke, North Fort Myers
“I am not a Donald Trump fan, I think this is a good thing.”
Leeya Powell, Port Charlotte
“It’s about time. (With the election so close), it’s kind of a waste of time, but it’s still letting people know you can’t get away with promoting racism.”
Ron Souza, Port Charlotte
“It’s kind of late, if they wanted to do something they should have a while ago. I did vote for him ... I got to think about it (on voting for Trump again).”
Luis Rosa, Port Charlotte
“I’m confused by the president, the way he acts. I don’t think a president of this country should serve in this manner.”
Paul Duncan, Lee County resident working in Port Charlotte
“I think it’s a real stupid thing.”
Dennis Martin, El Jobean
“Bull. I know he’s crooked to a point. If you’re not going in, you’ll be crooked coming out.”
Mike Ruitto, Englewood
“A waste of good money chasing a rabbit. They should be good in normal scenarios than chasing him.”
