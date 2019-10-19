CHARLOTTE COUNTY — After 53 years of successfully helping the area, United Way of Charlotte County is gearing up for the next three.
United Way of Charlotte County released its three-year strategic plan, spanning from 2019-2022, earlier this week. The plan serves ALICE families, or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families, which accounts for 34 percent of households, or more than 33,800 families, in Charlotte County. An additional 11 percent of Charlotte County households live in poverty.
The plan includes collaborating agencies that will have an inter-generational approach to either tackling literacy and educational success, substance-exposed youth or chronic homelessness.
To kick-off these initatives, United Way is hosting its 53rd annual Campaign Kickoff and Day of Caring. The event starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 23 at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. There will be a light breakfast before the rally, then participants are advised to head out into the community and serve one of the organization's nonprofits for their Day of Caring.
These goals won't be accomplished overnight, though.
"Breaking the cycle of poverty is something that will take several lifetimes and generations," said Angie Matthiessen, the director of Charlotte County United Way. The plan not only strives to address acute needs of ALICE families, but also addresses the prevention of these issues over the long term.
For 53 years, United Way Charlotte County has brought together local agencies, corporations, donors, volunteers and government to try to create lasting social change.
Last year, United Way of Charlotte County invested $1.6 million in the community through three collaborative programs and 29 individual programs at 21 nonprofit agencies. Volunteers also contributed 6,931 hours of work, with some of those helping close to 600 residents with their tax refunds, saving $116,000 in tax preparation services.
To learn more information about the Day of Caring or United Way of Charlotte County, call 941-627-3539 or visit the organization's website at www.unitedwayccfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.