Here are some questions to ask if you have a family member who resides in an assisted living facility or nursing home in an area where a storm may hit.
1. Does the facility have a currently approved Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan? If yes, may I see a copy of the approval letter? If no, ask them why, as it is required.
2. Do you maintain a minimum 72-hour supply of food, water, medications, etc. for each resident?
3. Do you have an emergency generator? If yes, to what does it supply power during a blackout?
4. Under what circumstances would my family member be evacuated?
5. Can my family member be released to me for the purpose of evacuation?
6. Who will notify me of the impending evacuation of my family member?
7. Whom should I call to receive current information on my family member?
8. What facilities might my family member be evacuated to? Where are they located?
9. Who will notify me that my family member is returning to this facility?
10. If my family member evacuates with me, who do I contact to determine when the facility is open and operating?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.