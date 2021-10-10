"Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?" was a line from the TV show "Cops," and an appropriate question if you've ever wondered what it's liked to be stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The Daily Sun talked with a defense attorney and relied on the Punta Gorda Police Department's DUI Detection and Enforcement policy, to give readers an idea of what the experience would be like.
Scott Weinberg, with the Punta Gorda law firm Brown, Suarez, Rio and Weinberg, said he has defended "hundreds" of drivers charged with driving under the influence.
When asked whether a person stopped for suspicion of being under the influence should take the breathalyzer test, he said the person stopped should rely on their own instincts, as the decision could go either way.
Nonrefusal could arouse suspicion, and submitting to the test could reveal the presence of alcohol over the legal limit of 0.08.
When hired, Weinberg's job "is to ensure your rights and if there are any mistakes in the case, to mitigate them."
Even if it is a first-time offense and there is no injury involved with the DUI charge, it will be costly. Without an attorney, court costs, fines, fees, and follow-up treatment in education classes costs some $5,000. Add attorney fees to that, and it amounts to upwards of another $5,000 in some cases.
"Personally, I think honestly it's (driving while under the influence) something most everybody has done," Weinberg said, adding, "Nowadays, with Uber there is no excuse."
Unlike the old days when one had to rely on a local taxi company, "Uber is cheaper and more convenient," he noted.
But there will still be those who go out to eat, have adult beverages, and think they're OK to hit the road.
What they might not realize is that law enforcement is specially trained in spotting a vehicle whose driver might be impaired.
Detection
Law enforcement officers look for these vehicle cues which include: weaving, straddling a lane line, swerving, turning with wide radius, drifting, almost striking an object or vehicle, stopping problems (too far, too short, too jerky), accelerating or decelerating rapidly, varying speeds, and driving slow (10 mph or more below the speed limit).
If you're thinking this could describe a distracted driver or someone who just isn't a good driver, you're right, but it could also describe an impaired person.
Cops also look for more obvious cues such as: driving in opposing lanes or the wrong way on a one-way street, a slow response to traffic signals, failure to respond to officer's signals, stopping in a lane for no reason; driving without headlights at night, and failure to signal.
Again, most of us have seen a number of these driving faux pas, especially those who don't use their turn signals or who drive down a one-way street the wrong way.
Other cues are: following too closely, making an unsafe lane change and/or illegal or improper turn, driving on something other than a roadway, not stopping in response to an officer, and inappropriate behavior (throwing objects, arguing, etc.).
Personal contact
Once a law enforcement officer stops a driver, they observe the driver's behavior and motor skills. Tell-tale signs are ignoring questions while looking for documents, producing inappropriate documents, fumbling or dropping a wallet, loss of fine motor skills, answering questions incorrectly, and admitting to drinking, having an odor of alcohol, bloodshot eyes, and soiled clothing.
The person could forget to unfasten his seat belt upon exit, and might use the door and/or roof to pull themselves out of the vehicle.
Field sobriety evaluations
Prior to looking into the person's eyes and having them perform a walking and balance test, etc., the driver will be asked whether they are ill or injured; diabetic and on insulin; epileptic, under the care of a doctor; on medications; and have a physical handicap.
Several tests will be given, including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test (the eye's movements can indicate impairment); a walk and turn test, and a walking and balance test.
If it's determined the person is impaired, a breath test will be conducted with the driver's consent. If the test isn't consistent with the person's level of impairment, the officer will read a second implied consent for a urine sample.
A blood test will be conducted only if the suspect is at a medical facility.
Finally, a DUI citation would be issued and the suspect's license seized if the breath sample is 0.080 or higher, or the suspect refuses to provide a breath, urine or blood sample.
When it's determined the person is under the influence, they will be read their Miranda Rights and taken to jail.
A DUI citation and seizure of a suspect's license come from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. If issued, the suspect has 10 days from the date of arrest, in which to drive.
In cases where the suspect is charged with multiple counts of DUI in one crash (DUI causing injury and/or DUI causing property damage), all DUI charges are issued on separate citations.
Then the officer will prepare the probable cause affidavit, which is a statement of the entire interaction with the suspect.
Lt. Dylan Renz, public information officer with the Punta Gorda Police Department, said officers do videotape their encounters with suspected DUI drivers, and the operating procedures are pretty detailed. In fact, the department's operating procedures for stopping a motorist suspect of driving under the influence, totals some 19 pages.
Weinberg said not all law enforcement uses body cams, however. Sometimes, the person will be hauled off to jail without going through all the operating procedures of the PGPD.
Weinberg said even if the person is cleared of all charges after the case goes before a judge, the arrest remains on that person's record. And an attorney can help you get the record expunged in some cases.
Also, a person facing and found guilty of a DUI and it's a first offense, can get a "hardship license" allowing the person to drive, with restrictions, to school, work, doctor appointments and other essential places.
The above scenarios apply to drunk-driving, or suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
A person with previous DUIs, or someone who is under the influence of and found to have drugs, would face other, more serious charges.
Best advice, as Weinberg said, is to "take Uber."
