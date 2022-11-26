You don’t hear the word “pizzaiolo” much around here, because there aren’t that many of them.
A master chef thoroughly schooled in the art of pizza, a pizzaiolo has had not only culinary training but — as local pizzaiolo/pizzeria owner Vitangelo Recchia seems to have — practically a post-doc in the chemistry of dough, time and temperature.
The owner of Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli Pizzeria & Restaurant recently took fifth in a 25-competitor freestyle at the first-ever Pizza Tomorrow Summit in Orlando, a combination food show, conference and educational opportunity for hundreds of participants.
And he wasn’t just spinning pies. Recchia’s first solo competition had him presenting and explaining a gourmet creation to the judges.
In 25 minutes, using 96-hour cold-fermented dough, he whipped up Angelo e Diavolo, a favorite from his now-shuttered Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana.
Now served at Bella Napoli, the Angels and Demons pizza features cup-and-char pepperoni, spicy soppressata, and Mike’s sweet-and-hot local honey, garnished for the competition with balsamic drizzle, burrata curd and fresh basil.
It might have been Recchia’s first solo contest, but it was far from his first pizza.
After immigrating from Italy 51 years ago, Recchia’s family had always run pizzerias. He at first resisted the family trade, instead learning classic French technique at New York City’s International Culinary Center (formerly French Culinary Institute).
A passion for the pie would send him back to his Italian roots.
He trained in Italy, graduating at the top of his class from the prestigious Alma International School of Italian Cuisine, then continued to perfect Roman technique with natural-pizza guru Tony Gemignani of San Francisco.
On his third anniversary of owning Bella Napoli, Recchia said, “We’re doing some pretty interesting things now. There’s only one other place in Florida doing Roman pizza like we are, and it’s in Miami.”
Infatuated with Roman pizza, he went on to Miami to learn from the master, Massimiliano Saieva.
Ever since he started making Roman street-food-style pizza “al taglio,” cut with scissors and sold by weight, customers at Bella Napoli and Taglio went wild for the light, crispy slices punctuated with air bubbles and topped with voluptuous variety.
After years thinking outside the local pizza box, Recchia saw the Orlando conference and competition as validation of his craft. Soon he’ll be perfecting even more different kinds of pizza in Bella Napoli’s new ovens.
“I needed to step outside my comfort zone,” he said. “The other day at Bella, we messed around with Detroit-style pizza, made in a pan, on a stone, unlike anything else around here.”
Detroit rectangular medium-dish pies have a distinctive “crown,” an irresistibly chewy-crusty rind of melted cheese.
Recchia says we can expect more different pies as Bella Napoli specials in the new year.
“People want variety. They want something different. My dream is to have a place where you do eight different styles of pizza, and you only offer so many of each every day.
“New York style will be there every day, paying the bills. But you can still throw in Detroit or Chicago deep dish or a thin-and-crispy bar pie with toppings to the edges. Or a neo-Neapolitan hybrid, in a 700-degree oven, not as floppy as Neapolitan or as crispy as New York.”
When it’s gone, it’s gone until the next time.
“I want people to want it, not expect it,” said Recchia.
