Have you wondered what development has recently unfolded and what is on the way in Charlotte County? The county issued its December report Wednesday detailing that recent activity. However, one of the completed projects listed - Lucky's Market - just announced this week it will not be opening. The county also highlighted permits issued, including about 17% of all single-family permits issued being in Babcock Ranch. Of the county's single-family certificates of occupancy, about 12% were issued in Babcock Ranch, the growing solar powered community near Lee County.
