For a full week, passersby on U.S. 41 northbound through Punta Gorda were shocked to see Dean’s South of the Border with its patio roped off, pavers removed and stacked up, blackboard blank.
Another coronavirus catastrophe?
Hardly. It’s Dean’s biggest undertaking since its 2007 expansion.
“Dean is really going all out,” said veteran bartender Rachel Bosworth, who’s worked for restaurateurs Dean and Sandy Stainton since the beginning.
You never know what Dean Stainton’s going to be up to next.
Sometimes neither does Sandy.
“So this is how he rolls,” she said. “I haven’t been to the restaurant in weeks. ‘We’re laying some pavers and changing out some doors,’ he mentions nonchalantly. Then my son sent me a picture of everything.”
Dean grinned impishly when asked how he usually rolls.
Turns out he’s full of surprises, which usually turn out surprisingly well.
Beginning in 1983 Dean was busy with multiple mouse-themed Willy’s Wine & Cheese delis, catering operations and food trucks throughout Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
Sandy remembered, “After we first met, before going out on a date, he told me, ‘First I have to make 500 sandwiches for a catering.’ He wasn’t kidding.
“He surprised me again by buying this building in 2004. I didn’t think we were ready to open another business besides the first Dean’s.”
It was a good thing Dean believed in diversification.
The first Dean’s South of the Border had opened in the former Hacienda at 123 E. Retta Esplanade in 1992.
Nearly 12 years later, Dean bought the place Sandy mentioned, a boxy little 73-year-old building—originally the Flamingo Diner, then a post office annex, furniture store, NAPA Auto Parts and nail salon—and turned it into Punta Gorda Baking Co.
About a month afterward, on Aug. 13, Hurricane Charley would flatten the Hacienda building that housed Dean’s. If the Staintons hadn’t also had the little bakery, that would have been it for them.
Within 17 days, they and their staff were able to move everything — equipment, wall-décor geckos, original pine beams and a 1907 fireplace around which the Hacienda had been built — into the bakery. They quickly put out a hand-printed 10-item menu.
Thenceforth the little bakery became Dean’s South of the Border, and it hasn’t stopped growing since.
Three years ago, the Staintons snapped up the flower shop next door, to complement The Caterer and expand the Dean’s footprint to the corner of West Marion Avenue.
Dean has been planning this next project after the flower shop purchase for the last two years. It involves full-on repaving, additional outdoor seating, extended roofing and inside dining room renovations. Into the space beside Charles Peck’s conquistador mural Dean is building a new paved patio for outdoor nonsmokers, with an additional restaurant entrance.
Intended to begin last October, the project was delayed into season and then scheduled to restart after Cinco de Mayo.
Of course Dean didn’t foresee a pandemic but, again, things worked out surprisingly well.
He used the shutdown to start the dining room remodel.
And even with social distancing and indoor seating at 50%, the additional outdoor seating will net him the same seating he had pre-pandemic, as well as desirable outdoor space.
“He gets a lot of serendipity,” Sandy said. “We have the best Florida months coming up, and people feel safer outside.”
With the roof extension, Dean added, “We’ll never have to lose a band again because of rain.”
Dean’s South of the Border, 130 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, is open for business outdoors from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
A grand reopening, inside and outside, is planned for Labor Day weekend.
