PORT CHARLOTTE — Learning about who your ancestors were can provide a new insight into your own life. It lets you know where you came from, and places pieces of you back in the past via the DNA you inherited.
Julia McIntyre, a member of the Southwest Florida Germanic Society, taught fellow members Saturday how getting a DNA test can enhance their searches for links to the past.
“Just taking a test is generally not helpful,” McIntyre said, emphasizing how critical it is to know what your looking for and how to read a test.
The most common test tests your autosomes, the 22 pairs of chromosomes that contains approximately 22,300 genes that make up who we are.
But this test doesn’t look at these thousands of genes which are each made up of pairs of compounds. Mainly because humans share 96% of their DNA with mice.
Instead, these tests look at around 700,000 of these pairs because they are the most useful to distinguish you from another person.
DNA tests can confirm maternal or parental lineage or if you would like cilantro or not. It all depends on which type of test you are looking for. For those looking to expand their knowledge of their family tree, McIntyre recommends an Ancestry or a MyHertiage DNA test.
For information on how your DNA affects your health, like if you’re predisposed for certain ailments, she recommends 23andMe.
FTDNA is also another option she suggests if amateur genealogists want to dive further into their paternal or maternal sides via different DNA tests that go beyond your autosomes.
“Genealogy not only lets us learn more about our family, but it “gives you a new perspective on life,” McIntyre said. “It gives us hope.”
“Genealogy tells us so much,” said Dottie Baugh, the president of the Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society. “It’s a wonderful pastime and hobby that brings the family closer together.”
The Charlotte County Genealogical Society is hosting seminars on how to look into federal census records and YouTube resources starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St.
To learn more about the seminars or about your ancestry, visit www.CCGSI.org.
The next Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society meeting will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 2, at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte. To learn more information about the society, visit www.SWFLGG.org.
