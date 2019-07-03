Floridians reported seeing a strange, bright light streaking across the night sky Wednesday.
The American Meteor Society received 23 reports around 2 a.m. Wednesday of a fireball seen on both Florida's East and West coasts.
Was it a UFO?
No. In fact, the anomaly wasn't even a fireball, but rather a space debris re-entry, according to the AMS. Reports said the object had a slower velocity, an all-white color and intense fragments collectively traveling together. Fireballs typically only last a few seconds and are rarely all-white in color, according to AMS's developer Vincent Perlerin.
AMS then searched for the latest possible re-entry. Based on the date, time and location of the planned re-entry, the debris was most likely a Chinese satellite that was launched in 2015. Maj. Cody Chiles of the U.S. Air Force confirmed this to AMS Wednesday, Perlerin said.
The debris' trajectory was first visible between North Port and Arcadia, traveling east until it reached the Atlantic Ocean off of Port. St. Lucie.
The debris was spotted in Port Charlotte around 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, where Keisha B. reported to AMS that she "saw a small white light, at the front, next to the meteor as it started ascending small above the treeline. Then as it grew larger fragments were seen directly above as the the meteor broke apart and a shower of dusty trails followed behind."
She also noted that the event was "very impressive."
Pete G., who reported the sighting from Sun City Center south of Tampa, said they saw a light "fast approaching," at first thinking it was a space station. "Then the light grew brighter and brighter (until) it moved directly in front of me," he wrote in his report to AMS. "(It) exploded into a fireball … and broke into 3 pieces, then slowly breaking into several pieces leaving a contrail."
The last report came from St. Petersburg at 2:30 a.m., according to the AMS
Learn more about the event on AMS's website.
